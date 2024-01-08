Barbie movie wins first place in a brand new category at the Golden Globes

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has snapped up a Golden Globe award in a brand new category titled 'Cinematic & Box Office Achievement'.

The Golden Globes have just taken place to recognize and award all the fantastic achievements in Television and Film throughout the last year.

This Award season is a little different, though, with the Globes ceremony adding a new award category to the roster to highlight blockbuster films. The newly named award is Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. This new award is made to acknowledge films that made a minimum of $150 million during their release, with $100 million of it coming from the Domestic box office.

This new category saw a wide range of last year's favorites nominated with Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and also the concert film phenomenon Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Golden Globes described this new category for cinematic favorites as "The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes the nominees from the year's most acclaimed, highest-earing and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence."

With a multitude of fantastic films in the category, the very first film to claim this new prize was 2023's Barbie. Barbie is directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig from a screenplay written by Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, who is also nominated. The film is based on the popular doll Barbie by Mattel and stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The film has gained critical acclaim and was one of the biggest films of the year, earning a global total of $1.44 billion, more than enough to earn this award.

