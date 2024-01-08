Barbie movie wins first place in a brand new category at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have just taken place to recognize and award all the fantastic achievements in Television and Film throughout the last year.

This Award season is a little different, though, with the Globes ceremony adding a new award category to the roster to highlight blockbuster films. The newly named award is Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. This new award is made to acknowledge films that made a minimum of $150 million during their release, with $100 million of it coming from the Domestic box office.

This new category saw a wide range of last year's favorites nominated with Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and also the concert film phenomenon Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Golden Globes described this new category for cinematic favorites as "The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes the nominees from the year's most acclaimed, highest-earing and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence."

With a multitude of fantastic films in the category, the very first film to claim this new prize was 2023's Barbie. Barbie is directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig from a screenplay written by Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, who is also nominated. The film is based on the popular doll Barbie by Mattel and stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The film has gained critical acclaim and was one of the biggest films of the year, earning a global total of $1.44 billion, more than enough to earn this award.