Paramount confirms live-action Call of Duty movie, an 'unforgettable blockbuster'

Paramount CEO David Ellison has said that he is a "lifelong fan" of Call of Duty and that it's a "dream come true" to be able to announce that a Call of Duty movie is in the works.

The announcement happened on Tuesday, with Paramount announcing that the studio is developing a live-action Call of Duty movie and that it will be approaching the upcoming movie with the same strategy as its approach to Top Gun: Maverick. Ellison added that he can "promise" Call of Duty fans that Paramount will be "resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand."

Activision President Rob Kostic commented on the new partnership with Paramount, saying that he believes the studio is a "fantastic partner" to bring Call of Duty to the silver screen. According to Variety, the deal between the two studios is just for one movie, but with the opportunity to expand further. As for what the movie will be about, all that we have to go on at the moment is a comment from Kostic, who said, "The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started."

Adding, "Our shared goal is quite simple - to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."

The report didn't reveal who will be writing, directing, or starring in the film as it's likely far too early in development to answer that. Unsurprisingly, there was no release date or even release window attached to the announcement.