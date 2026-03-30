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Super Mario Galaxy movie expected to make $350 million globally in first week

The new Super Mario Galaxy movie is expected to make a whopping $350 million in opening ticket sales across the globe as the iconic franchise turns 40.

Super Mario Galaxy movie expected to make $350 million globally in first week
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: The Super Mario Galaxy movie is projected to earn $350 million globally in its first week, boosting Nintendo's game sales like the previous film. Nintendo plans no new Mario 3D game in 2026 but may release a major Ocarina of Time remake for the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal are believed to have a huge hit on their hands with the new Super Mario Galaxy movie, with estimates putting the film at over $300 million in global opening ticket sales.

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The incoming Super Mario Galaxy movie is expected to deliver meteoric results through its 5-day opening. According to the latest reports from Deadline, the latest box office preview results indicate that the Mario sequel could rack up $350 million in global ticket sales in its first week.

Split down the middle, half of that--$175 million--is expected from Canada & the United States in North America, and the other half spread out across dozens of markets and regions.

Sources tell Deadline that early ticket sales for Super Mario Galaxy are just a bit above those for the first movie released in 2023.

With a plethora of products and content at the ready, Nintendo is poised to capitalize from the film's success. The first film greatly catalyzed game sales in the Mario franchise, with Nintendo selling over 6 million Mario titles in the quarter following the movie's premiere.

Shortly after those results went live, Nintendo released Super Mario Wonder, which sold 4.3 million copies in its first two weeks, making it the fastest-selling Mario game in history.

Nintendo has released many more Mario games since then, including Mario Kart World, as well as a brand new Switch 2 system to play them on.

Recent reports indicate that Nintendo may not try to replicate the same formula for success this time around. Sources tell reliable insider NateTheHatethat Nintendo may not release a new Mario 3D game in 2026, instead opting to launch it in 2027.

The report was then corroborated by VGC.

Instead, the unconfirmed report says, Nintendo plans to release a grand remake of The Ocarina of Time to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

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News Source:deadline.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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