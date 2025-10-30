Call of Duty movie secures director Peter Berg, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will write

TL;DR: Peter Berg will direct the new Call of Duty movie, with Taylor Sheridan writing, aiming to authentically bring the iconic game's intense action and narrative to the big screen. Paramount and Activision promise a high-quality, thrilling cinematic experience that honors the franchise and attracts both longtime fans and new audiences.

The new Call of Duty movie now has a director, with Peter Berg signing on to direct, while Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan tasked as the writer.

Berg and Sheridan have been lifelong friends who previously worked on the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water, which received four Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Sheridan. In its press release, Paramount said that this partnership aims to bring the iconic Call of Duty universe to life on the big screen, "delivering an unforgettable cinematic event for fans worldwide".

The Call of Duty movie is based on the uber-popular game series, designed to "thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences. Both companies are committed to honoring the brand's rich narrative and distinctive style, promising an authentic and exciting experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike".

We heard news of the Call of Duty movie over the last couple of months, with director Steven Spielberg in the headlines, but Paramount has decided to go with Peter Berg, who has a few military-themed movies under his directorial belt. Taylor Sheridan is the creator of Yellowstone and its spinoffs, as well as Landman, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and more. He's also the writer for Wind River, Sicario, and its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

We don't know any of the plot details for the Call of Duty movie, but given that the game is a first-person shooter, we might see some innovative shots and cinematography from Berg. Let's just hope it's not a mess like the Doom movie was.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, said: "As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand - thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation".

Rob Kostich, President of Activision, added: "Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering. With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple - to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise".