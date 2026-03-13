NVIDIA releases G-Sync Pulsar update to fix games running at 90 FPS or lower

NVIDIA has announced a new update for G-Sync Pulsar monitors that eliminates sharp double images when running at 90 FPS or lower in games.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar technology combines VRR and backlight strobing to reduce motion blur by 4x, delivering motion clarity comparable to 1,000Hz on 360Hz panels. The latest firmware update fixes double images below 90FPS, improves the FPS indicator, and adds a 60Hz strobing mode for 60FPS games.

At Computex 2025, we got our first look at G-Sync Pulsar in action at CES 2026, where only a few monitor companies demonstrated the new NVIDIA-powered technology designed to improve motion performance.

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For those who don't know how G-Sync Pulsar works, typical LCD monitors suffer from sample-and-hold blur, which causes frames to remain on the display long enough for our eyes to perceive them as motion smear. What NVIDIA has done is combine Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and backlight strobing to create a rolling backlight pulse that improves motion clarity performance by 4x when compared to standard displays. NVIDIA states that G-Sync Pulsar provides perceived motion clarity equivalent to 1,000Hz, despite the panel being a 360Hz refresh rate.

On a more technical note, G-Sync Pulsar works by detecting when a frame is sent through G-Sync VRR, then updating the pixels from top to bottom with the strobing light (the pulsar). Additionally, Pulsar strobes sections of the backlight only when pixels are stable, which reduces the time each frame remains visible to the eye, or the "object hold time." By reducing the object hold time, motion blur is reduced.

Now, NVIDIA has rolled out a new update for G-Sync Pulsar, and included in the new firmware are improvements such as the elimination of double images when the monitor is showcasing a game running under 90FPS, fixes to the in-monitor FPS indicator, and a fixed 60Hz strobing mode for games that are locked at 60FPS.