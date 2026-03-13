TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Displays

NVIDIA releases G-Sync Pulsar update to fix games running at 90 FPS or lower

NVIDIA has announced a new update for G-Sync Pulsar monitors that eliminates sharp double images when running at 90 FPS or lower in games.

NVIDIA releases G-Sync Pulsar update to fix games running at 90 FPS or lower
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar technology combines VRR and backlight strobing to reduce motion blur by 4x, delivering motion clarity comparable to 1,000Hz on 360Hz panels. The latest firmware update fixes double images below 90FPS, improves the FPS indicator, and adds a 60Hz strobing mode for 60FPS games.

At Computex 2025, we got our first look at G-Sync Pulsar in action at CES 2026, where only a few monitor companies demonstrated the new NVIDIA-powered technology designed to improve motion performance.

NVIDIA releases G-Sync Pulsar update to fix games running at 90 FPS or lower 516651156
2

For those who don't know how G-Sync Pulsar works, typical LCD monitors suffer from sample-and-hold blur, which causes frames to remain on the display long enough for our eyes to perceive them as motion smear. What NVIDIA has done is combine Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and backlight strobing to create a rolling backlight pulse that improves motion clarity performance by 4x when compared to standard displays. NVIDIA states that G-Sync Pulsar provides perceived motion clarity equivalent to 1,000Hz, despite the panel being a 360Hz refresh rate.

On a more technical note, G-Sync Pulsar works by detecting when a frame is sent through G-Sync VRR, then updating the pixels from top to bottom with the strobing light (the pulsar). Additionally, Pulsar strobes sections of the backlight only when pixels are stable, which reduces the time each frame remains visible to the eye, or the "object hold time." By reducing the object hold time, motion blur is reduced.

Now, NVIDIA has rolled out a new update for G-Sync Pulsar, and included in the new firmware are improvements such as the elimination of double images when the monitor is showcasing a game running under 90FPS, fixes to the in-monitor FPS indicator, and a fixed 60Hz strobing mode for games that are locked at 60FPS.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$549 USD
--
Buy
$549.99 USD
-$549.99 USD
Buy
$549 USD
--
Buy
$549 USD
--
Buy
$549 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/13/2026 at 11:44 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:wccftech.com and nvidia.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles