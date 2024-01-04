Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station is the ultimate docking station

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station has it ALL for your laptop, AI laptop, Ultrabook, Chromebook, MacBook, iPad, tablet, or smartphone.

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station has been announced, with the new do-everything USB-C dock ready to provide you with every port imaginable for about every device imaginable. Check it out:

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station

The new dock truly has it all, offering dual HDMI ports, dual DisplayPort ports, a 1GbE ethernet port, dual USB-C 10Gbps ports, dual USB 2.0 ports, and a headphone jack... and that's just on the back. On the front of the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station, we've got two USB-A 5Gbps ports, USH-I SD and microSD card slots, another headphone/mic jack, and a single USB-C 10Gbps port. Sheesh, that's a LOT of connectivity, folks.

The external power adapter lets you power with device charging of up to 80W, while there are some front-facing LEDs for extra clarity, adds Sabrent.

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station

If you've got a laptop, for example, you might want some more displays connected to it, with the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station providing dual HDMI 2.0 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 ports. This means you can do DisplayPort + DisplayPort, DisplayPort + HDMI, HDMI + DisplayPort, and HDMI + HDMI dual output of up to 4K 60Hz.

Better yet, Sabrent adds that the USB-C port on the rear of the USB-C Universal Docking Station can also output a display in tandem with the rightmost DisplayPort/HDMI pair for extra flexibility.

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station

SD card readers are super important for content creators, especially if they're on the go... or even need this on their desk because their laptop doesn't have an SD card reader. Sabrent uses a dual-purpose microSD/SD card reader with USH-I (up to 104Mbps) support and not one, not two, but three 3.5mm audio ports for audio out, microphone, and in/out.

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station

Networking is another important factor of any docking station, with the new Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station featuring an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (1GbE) with network speeds of up to 1000Mbps. Most people don't have 2.5GbE or 5GbE, let alone the blistering 10GbE networking setup at home, so a 1GbE port here works wonderfully.

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station

Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station also packs a myriad of USB-C connectivity, with two USB-A 5Gbps ports on the front of the docking station and then 2 x USB-A 480Gbps ports on the back for countless USB-based accessories.

The company includes a 120W power adapter and a 70cm USB-C to USB-C cable in the box for the USB-C Universal Docking Station, while the sleek design has a convenient cradle and LED status lights for maximum usability.

You can buy Sabrent's new USB-C Universal Docking Station right now on Amazon for $289.