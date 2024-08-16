Sabrent has an amazing deal for its multi-port USB Type-C hub on Amazon right now

Sabrent's excellent Multi-Port USB Type-C Hub with 4K HDMI (and USB Power Delivery 60W) is on special right now, down to just $9.90 on Amazon right now.

Sabrent has its Multi-Port USB Type-C Hub with 4K HDMI is on special right now on Amazon, bringing its original price of $13.95 down to $9.90 with this promo code (29NDOCO7).

The Sabrent Multi-Port USB Type-C hub is the perfect companion for your port and adapter needs, whether it's a PlayStation 5 console, a laptop, or a desktop PC. It's compatible with laptops and desktops that have an available USB Type-C port, so if you've got old adapters (and use multiple of them) you can replace it with the Sabrent Multi-Port USB Type-C hub.

Lightweight and travel-friendly design. Compact multi-port USB Type-C hub. The perfect expansion solution.

1 USB 3.0 Type-A port with up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, fast enough to transfer HD movie in seconds.

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A expansion ports with up to 480Mbps transfer speeds, perfect to connect a keyboard, mouse, flash drives, Printers or other USB A connected peripherals.

Video output: HDMI 2.1 - Up to 4K@30Hz.

Multiple devices through one USB Type-C connection.

No additional power source required.

