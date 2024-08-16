Sabrent has an amazing deal for its multi-port USB Type-C hub on Amazon right now

Sabrent's excellent Multi-Port USB Type-C Hub with 4K HDMI (and USB Power Delivery 60W) is on special right now, down to just $9.90 on Amazon right now.

Sabrent has its Multi-Port USB Type-C Hub with 4K HDMI is on special right now on Amazon, bringing its original price of $13.95 down to $9.90 with this promo code (29NDOCO7).

The Sabrent Multi-Port USB Type-C hub is the perfect companion for your port and adapter needs, whether it's a PlayStation 5 console, a laptop, or a desktop PC. It's compatible with laptops and desktops that have an available USB Type-C port, so if you've got old adapters (and use multiple of them) you can replace it with the Sabrent Multi-Port USB Type-C hub.

  • Lightweight and travel-friendly design. Compact multi-port USB Type-C hub. The perfect expansion solution.
  • 1 USB 3.0 Type-A port with up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, fast enough to transfer HD movie in seconds.
  • 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A expansion ports with up to 480Mbps transfer speeds, perfect to connect a keyboard, mouse, flash drives, Printers or other USB A connected peripherals.
  • Video output: HDMI 2.1 - Up to 4K@30Hz.
  • Multiple devices through one USB Type-C connection.
  • No additional power source required.
  • PORT EXPANSION: Upgrade you work space with 1 additional USB 3.0 Type-A port with up to 5Gbps transfer speeds ensuring quick syncing and file sharing. 2 additional USB 2.0 Type-A expansion ports with up to 480Mbps transfer speeds perfect for connecting keyboards, mice, flash drives, Printers or other USB A connected peripherals.
  • 4K HDMI VIDEO OUTPUT: HDMI 2.1 - Up to 4K @30Hz. Extends your screen via the HDMI port. Stream 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors. (Alternate Mode USB Type-C system required).
  • DESIGN: Lightweight and travel-friendly design. Compactmulti-port USB Type-C hub. The perfect expansion solution.
  • 60 WATT POWER DELIVERY: Charge devices with a Power Delivery output port that can handle up to 60 watts!
  • PLUG & PLAY: No additional power source required. Compatible with USB C Laptops, Nintendo, PS4, PS5 and Other Type-C Devices.
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Multi-Port USB Type-C Hub with 4K HDMI (HB-TC5P)

$13.95
$189.99
$189.99$189.99$189.99
