Razer USB 4 Dock offers 40Gbps speed, 100W power delivery, display output, and more

The Razer USB 4 Dock takes full advantage of the new standard's 40Gb/second transfer speeds, with up to 100W of power delivery over the dock's USB-C upstream port. But there's much more to the Razer USB 4 Dock than speed and power, as Razer's '14-Port Design' includes all the device connectivity, video, storage, and data capabilities you'll ever need. There's even a Gigabit Ethernet port.
On the display front, you've got dual-monitor support with up to 4K 120 Hz on your primary display over HDMI 2.1 or up to 4K 240 Hz over DisplayPort 1.4. For those with laptops and a display powering multiple devices, the Razer USB 4 Dock is an excellent option, as it comes with a 180W adapter to power all connected devices while charging a laptop simultaneously.
Compatible with Windows and Mac systems, the Razer USB 4 Dock is a sleek, minimal aluminum alloy device available in Black or Mercury. It feels like one of the company's most productivity-focused releases in a long time.
That said, it's still a high-end, high-performance accessory from Razer, with a price tag of $229.99 USD. This thing is stacked. Here's a look at the full specs.
|Item
|Details
|Connection Type
|USB C (USB 4)
|Input & Output
|USB C (Input)
|USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2
|1x USB C with 85 W PD (100 W PD IN), 1x USB C (10Gbps) PD20W, 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps)
|USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2
|2x USB A Gen 2 (1x Support for BC1.2)
|USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1
|2x USB A (Gen 1 - 5Gbps)
|HDMI
|HDMI2.1 up to 4K @ 120Hz
|DisplayPort
|DisplayPort 1.4 up to 4K @240Hz
|SD Cards
|1x SD 3.0 UHS-II, 1x µSD 3.0 UHS-II
|Ethernet
|1 x Gigabit Ethernet (1000Mbps, 100Mbps, 10Mbps)
|Audio
|3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port with 7.1 surround sound
|Display
|HDMI, DisplayPort, or DisplayPort Via USB C (One High-Speed Output at a Time)
|Compatibility
|Windows 10 or later PCs with USB C, Mac Systems w/MacOS 10.13 or later
|Laptop Power Delivery
|Up to 100 Watts via USB C
|Cable Length
|1 meter
|Finish
|190 x 80 x 21.5 mm
|Weight
|425 grams