Peripherals

Razer USB 4 Dock offers 40Gbps speed, 100W power delivery, display output, and more

The Razer USB 4 Dock takes full advantage of USB4's 40Gbs speed, with over a dozen connectivity options, power delivery, audio, display output, and more.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Razer USB 4 Dock offers 40Gb/s transfer speeds and up to 100W power delivery, featuring a 14-port design for extensive connectivity, including dual-monitor support up to 4K 240 Hz. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, comes with a 180W adapter, and is available in Black or Mercury.

The Razer USB 4 Dock takes full advantage of the new standard's 40Gb/second transfer speeds, with up to 100W of power delivery over the dock's USB-C upstream port. But there's much more to the Razer USB 4 Dock than speed and power, as Razer's '14-Port Design' includes all the device connectivity, video, storage, and data capabilities you'll ever need. There's even a Gigabit Ethernet port.

On the display front, you've got dual-monitor support with up to 4K 120 Hz on your primary display over HDMI 2.1 or up to 4K 240 Hz over DisplayPort 1.4. For those with laptops and a display powering multiple devices, the Razer USB 4 Dock is an excellent option, as it comes with a 180W adapter to power all connected devices while charging a laptop simultaneously.

Compatible with Windows and Mac systems, the Razer USB 4 Dock is a sleek, minimal aluminum alloy device available in Black or Mercury. It feels like one of the company's most productivity-focused releases in a long time.

That said, it's still a high-end, high-performance accessory from Razer, with a price tag of $229.99 USD. This thing is stacked. Here's a look at the full specs.

ItemDetails
Connection TypeUSB C (USB 4)
Input & OutputUSB C (Input)
USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 21x USB C with 85 W PD (100 W PD IN), 1x USB C (10Gbps) PD20W, 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps)
USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 22x USB A Gen 2 (1x Support for BC1.2)
USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 12x USB A (Gen 1 - 5Gbps)
HDMIHDMI2.1 up to 4K @ 120Hz
DisplayPortDisplayPort 1.4 up to 4K @240Hz
SD Cards1x SD 3.0 UHS-II, 1x µSD 3.0 UHS-II
Ethernet1 x Gigabit Ethernet (1000Mbps, 100Mbps, 10Mbps)
Audio3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port with 7.1 surround sound
DisplayHDMI, DisplayPort, or DisplayPort Via USB C (One High-Speed Output at a Time)
CompatibilityWindows 10 or later PCs with USB C, Mac Systems w/MacOS 10.13 or later
Laptop Power DeliveryUp to 100 Watts via USB C
Cable Length1 meter
Finish190 x 80 x 21.5 mm
Weight425 grams
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

