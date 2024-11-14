Razer USB 4 Dock offers 40Gbps speed, 100W power delivery, display output, and more

The Razer USB 4 Dock takes full advantage of USB4's 40Gbs speed, with over a dozen connectivity options, power delivery, audio, display output, and more.

The Razer USB 4 Dock offers 40Gb/s transfer speeds and up to 100W power delivery, featuring a 14-port design for extensive connectivity, including dual-monitor support up to 4K 240 Hz. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, comes with a 180W adapter, and is available in Black or Mercury.

The Razer USB 4 Dock takes full advantage of the new standard's 40Gb/second transfer speeds, with up to 100W of power delivery over the dock's USB-C upstream port. But there's much more to the Razer USB 4 Dock than speed and power, as Razer's '14-Port Design' includes all the device connectivity, video, storage, and data capabilities you'll ever need. There's even a Gigabit Ethernet port.

On the display front, you've got dual-monitor support with up to 4K 120 Hz on your primary display over HDMI 2.1 or up to 4K 240 Hz over DisplayPort 1.4. For those with laptops and a display powering multiple devices, the Razer USB 4 Dock is an excellent option, as it comes with a 180W adapter to power all connected devices while charging a laptop simultaneously.

Compatible with Windows and Mac systems, the Razer USB 4 Dock is a sleek, minimal aluminum alloy device available in Black or Mercury. It feels like one of the company's most productivity-focused releases in a long time.

That said, it's still a high-end, high-performance accessory from Razer, with a price tag of $229.99 USD. This thing is stacked. Here's a look at the full specs.

