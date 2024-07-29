Enjoy up to 26% discount on select Sabrent products in these amazing deals on Amazon

Sabrent has some amazing deals on Amazon right now, with up to 26% discount on storage-related products. USB-C to 2.5GbE ethernet adapter drops 26% to $20.

Sabrent has up some amazing deals on Amazon right now, with up to 26% discount on select products, check them out:

First up we've got the Sabrent Universal Docking Station with Stand for Tablets and Notebooks, which is discounted 20% from its original price of $99.99 down to $79.95. There's also the Sabrent USB-C Universal Laptop Docking Station, with tons of USB-C connectivity, dual HDMI 2.0 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 display connectors, discounted 21% down from $99.95 to $79.95.

Sabrent also has the USB-C to 2.5GbE ethernet adapter, which is made for the Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro 2018 and later. From its name, you should work out it's a USB-C to 2.5GbE ethernet adapter, converting USB-C to wired 2.5GbE (super-fast) ethernet. This is discounted 26% from $26.99 to $19.99 right now.

Second to last, there's the Sabrent USB-C SATA 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch dual-bay HDD docking station, with support for up to 5Gbps speeds. This HDD docking station is discounted 10% from $49.89 down to $44.90. It's hot-swappable, with a tool-free installation, and works with drives that are up to 20TB and larger. It'll also work with both Windows, and macOS operating systems. This is great if you're working between Apple and Windows systems all the time.

Lastly, we've got Sabrent's USB-C HDD docking station for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SSDs and HDDs, with a tool-free installation and support for faster 10Gbps speeds. The DC-UC1B is discounted from its typical price of $32.99, down 12% to $28.99.

