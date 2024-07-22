Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount: supports up to 3 displays

Sabrent unveils its Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount, supporting up to 3 monitors mounted, with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and more.

Sabrent wants to provide even more functionality to your lifestyle with a new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount, using a gas-lift arm that supports up to two monitors.

The new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) docking station connects through the ultra-fast Thunderbolt 4 standard, delivering a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port that's joined by 4 USB ports (2 x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 1 x 10Gbps USB-A, and 1 x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1x1)

Sabrent bakes in a UHS-II (312Mbps) microSD/SD card reader, a 3.5-inch audio in/out port, and gigabit ethernet (1GbE) for fast and reliable wired network connectivity. It's virtually got it all, and don't forget there's a monitor mount there, too.

Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount supports up to three monitors depending on the system used -- Apple's new M1, M2, and M3 processors only support a single monitor. But on Windows and Linux you'll be fine with up to 3 monitors, as one of the displays needs to be fed through Thunderbolt 4, and Apple can't do that.

You can hook up to an 8K 30Hz monitor through DisplayPort or HDMI, or 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz through Thunderbolt 4, and 4K 60Hz through DSC (DisplayPort) simultaneously in extended or mirrored display modes.

The single arm on this mount, or dual arms with our Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM), support the standard VESA 75/100 mounting patterns for monitors and displays up to 32" in size and 10kg/22lbs in weight. The gas-lift controls vertical positioning from 0-650mm and the arm plate is capable of 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation for ultimate flexibility

Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount features: