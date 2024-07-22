Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount: supports up to 3 displays

Sabrent wants to provide even more functionality to your lifestyle with a new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount, using a gas-lift arm that supports up to two monitors.
The new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) docking station connects through the ultra-fast Thunderbolt 4 standard, delivering a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port that's joined by 4 USB ports (2 x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 1 x 10Gbps USB-A, and 1 x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1x1)
Sabrent bakes in a UHS-II (312Mbps) microSD/SD card reader, a 3.5-inch audio in/out port, and gigabit ethernet (1GbE) for fast and reliable wired network connectivity. It's virtually got it all, and don't forget there's a monitor mount there, too.
Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount supports up to three monitors depending on the system used -- Apple's new M1, M2, and M3 processors only support a single monitor. But on Windows and Linux you'll be fine with up to 3 monitors, as one of the displays needs to be fed through Thunderbolt 4, and Apple can't do that.
You can hook up to an 8K 30Hz monitor through DisplayPort or HDMI, or 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz through Thunderbolt 4, and 4K 60Hz through DSC (DisplayPort) simultaneously in extended or mirrored display modes.
The single arm on this mount, or dual arms with our Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM), support the standard VESA 75/100 mounting patterns for monitors and displays up to 32" in size and 10kg/22lbs in weight. The gas-lift controls vertical positioning from 0-650mm and the arm plate is capable of 360-degree swivel, 90- to -45-degree tilt, and +/- 90-degree rotation for ultimate flexibility
Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount features:
- TB4 Station And Mount: The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount combines the utility of a comprehensive docking station with the convenience of a flexible gas-lift monitor desk mount with one or two (SB-DSAM) displays.
- Bring The Thunder: This cutting-edge docking station connects upstream through Thunderbolt 4 with a TB4 port downstream for the latest devices. Transfer at up to 40Gbps through a single cable. Power Delivery (PD3.0) is also supported at up to 60W.
- USB And Me: Thunderbolt is only the start. The DS-T4WA has three 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) ports, 2x USB-C/1x USB-A, with up to 5V/3A charging for high-power devices. The single 5Gbps (Gen 1x1) USB-A port is useful for input devices and accessories.
- Display Wide: Output to your displays with DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports at up to 8K@30Hz or the TB4 port at up to 8K@60Hz/4K@144Hz (DSC) with HDR & HDCP2.3 support. Dual and triple (Windows) display output at up to 4K@60Hz is possible with MST hosts.
- There's More: Network reliably at speed with the 1GbE RJ45 port at up to 1000Mbps. Manage your content with the fast UHS-II (312MBps) dual microSD/SD card reader. Plus, get your audio fix by plugging into the 3.5mm port for audio input or output.