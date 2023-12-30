Lords of the Fallen dev working on horror-themed survival game

CI Games, the devs of Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen, is working on an 'ambitious and original open-world survival game' with horror themes.

CI Games, the Polish dev/publisher behind the Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen games, wants to shake up the survival genre.

A series of new job listings gives us an idea of what CI Games is currently working on. According to a now-deleted Combat Designer job listing, the Polish game-maker's next project will put a spin on the survival horror genre.

The listing says that CI Games will "put a unique twist on the formula," and that the game will be an open-world survival horror game. Lords of the Fallen itself has a macabre style and grim tone with lots of bizarre visual sequences, but it sounds like the devs will kick this up a notch with their next game.

"We have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and proactive Combat Designer to join our busy studios and support driving our games forward as we experience exponential growth. "You'll be joining the team on an ambitious and original open world survival game with a horror thematic. We're putting a unique twist on the formula, both in mechanics and the environmental challenges we set for the player. Visual quality is paramount, so we're building in Unreal Engine 5."

The Combat Designer role has been filled or deleted, but we've also found references to the new game in a separate Senior Level Artist job listing:

"CI Games is looking for an experienced and creative individual to join our team as a Senior Level Artist. You'll be joining the team on an ambitious and original open world survival game with a horror thematic. We're putting a unique twist on the formula, both in mechanics and the environmental challenges we set for the player."

CI Games has yet to announce its next game.