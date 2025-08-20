Lords of the Fallen 2 confirmed in new trailer, wishlist available now

Hexworks has confirmed Lords of the Fallen 2 will release sometime in 2026 and take into account all of the shortcomings of the first game.

Gamescom 2025 has wrapped up its main announcements and the Lords of the Fallen franchise has confirmed a continuation of the series with Lords of the Fallen 2.

The sequel to the first game in the franchise was announced at Gamescom on Tuesday by developer Hexworks, with the trailer showcasing an epic cinematic to the upcoming Soulslike title expected to launch sometime in 2026. Notably, Lords of the Fallen 2 is a standalone sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen, which has the same name as the 2014 action RPG from Deck13. Lords of the Fallen differentiates itself from other Soulslike titles with an unforgiving world tied to the progression of the player.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is set 100 years after the events of the first game, and as for the first game, it was soft rebooted in April 2025 with patch 2.0 that added shared progression during cross-play co-op and a free friend's pass to play co-op. Additionally, the update included recalibrated gameplay, and numerous other changes that made the game feel fresh.

"Lords of the Fallen II will take into account all the learnings and experience, building further on everything players loved about the original game, while also elevating it to a new and altogether more threatening place," wrote Hexworks in the PlayStation blog post

Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to release on the PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X.