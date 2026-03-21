Lords of the Fallen is now profitable for CI Games after 2.5 million sales

The original Lords of the Fallen game has broken even and is now profitable against a total $80 million budget as developer CI games preps a sequel.

TL;DR: CI Games' original Lords of the Fallen has become profitable after selling 2.5 million copies worldwide, recouping its $80 million budget. The studio secured $19 million for Lords of the Fallen II, set for a 2026 release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store exclusivity.

Polish games developer CI Games announces that its first Lords of the Fallen game is now profitable as the studio gears up for a Soulslike sequel in 2026.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After three years of sales, the original Lords of the Fallen game has now turned a profit. CI Games has delivered a series of studio updates, confirming the first LotF has now broken even by achieving 2.5 million game sales worldwide on all platforms. The developer also gives a complete budget figure for their action RPG--details that are rarely shared in the games industry--and revealing it took about $80 million to develop, market, publish, and distribute.

"CI Games' dark fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen (2023), has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide, officially breaking even at the end of February on a total budget of 298 million Polish złoty ($80.45 million, based on current exchange rates), including development and marketing."

Read more: Lords of the Fallen breaks 2 million sales shortly before sequel announcement

Studio CEO Marek Tyminski says that the group now has a new level of stability, which is important in today's layoff-fraught industry landscape.

"Reaching break-even is a significant milestone, ensuring financial stability alongside the recent capital raise, but we know there's more to achieve. The lessons learned and community feedback gathered over the past 2.5 years have been invaluable, and they continue to guide the development of Lords of the Fallen II."

As for the sequel, Lords of the Fallen II, the devs secured $19 million in additional funding to help "diversify distribution channels" of the sequel.

Lords of the Fallen II is due out sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.