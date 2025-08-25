Lords of the Fallen breaks 2 million sales shortly before sequel announcement

CI Games' multitudes of updates and patches have paid off as Lords of the Fallen has now broken over 2 million copies sold since launching in 2023.

TL;DR: Lords of the Fallen has surpassed 2 million sales since its 2023 launch, with 1.6 million digital copies sold. Developer CI Games recently released a major update and announced Lords of the Fallen 2, set for a 2026 launch as an Epic Games Store exclusive, generating strong community interest.

Lords of the Fallen broke 2 million sales shortly before the sequel was revealed at Gamescom, developer CI Games has announced.

New info straight from CI Games gives a quick update on Lords of the Fallen's sales figures. The action RPG soulslike has sold 2.04 million copies across consoles and PC since its launch in 2023 (CI Games actually released two versions of the game, one in 2014, and another in 2023). The overwhelming majority of sales were digital, likely reflecting the game's frequent discounts across Xbox, the PlayStation Store, and Steam, where it had just been discounted to $17.99.

The milestone was also reached right before CI Games announced Lords of the Fallen 2, the next chapter in the series. Millions of fans seem to be highly interested in the sequel--the Lords of the Fallen 2 reveal trailer has amassed 6 million views on YouTube, signalling high curiosity among the gaming community.

Developer CI Games has been very committed to the series, providing a variety of free updates to Lords of the Fallen over the past few years. The latest update, Version 2.0, adds a bevy of co-op features, optimizations, and presentation overhauls that can fundamentally change the game for the better.

CI Games delivered the following notice regarding Lords of the Fallen's sales:

"The Company's Management Board informs that as of the date of submission of this current report, i.e. August 18, 2025, sales of the Lords of the Fallen game exceeded 2 mln copies, reaching a total of 2.04 mln units, of which 1.6 mln copies were sold in digital format and 0.44 mln copies in physical format."

Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to launch sometime in 2026 and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store this time around.