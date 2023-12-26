Lenovo Legion Y7000 and Y9000 gaming laptops teased with Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU

Lenovo's new wave of Legion Y7000 and Y9000 gaming laptops have been leaked, which will be new gaming laptops exclusive to the Chinese market.

Intel's new Core i9-14900HX mobile CPU (source: Lenovo China)
The company unleashed a new teaser trailer for its Lenovo Legion 2024 laptops, which will be unveiled on January 8, 2024... just when Intel will be unveiling its new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs with the new flagship Core i9-14900HX mobile processor with 24 cores and 32 threads with boosted CPU clocks above the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs.

Lenovo is going with a Mission Impossible-style marketing campaign for its new Legion Y7000 and Legion Y9000 gaming laptops, with the teaser showing a mission involving a heist to steal the new Lenovo Legion Y9000 gaming laptop with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor inside.

Intel's new Core i9-14900HX processor uses the same package size as its predecessor -- the Core i9-13900HX processor -- which will fit into a laptop BGA socket without an integrated heat spreader. These CPUs have a limited default TDP of 55W.

Lenovo will launch its new Legion Y7000 and Y9000 gaming laptops in China next year, while you'll find the Legion 7 and Legion 9 around the world as the same laptops; it's just the Chinese market gets the different Yx000 branding. We should have the full details on Lenovo's entire range of 2024 laptops at CES 2024, which is right around the corner.

