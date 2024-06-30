AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU launches with MSI's new TITAN 18 Pro Ryzen Edition: 250W, RTX 4090 GPU

AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor will launch inside of MSI's new flagship TITAN 18 Pro AMD Edition laptop: up to 250W, up to RTX 4090.

MSI is about to celebrate the first anniversary of AMD's flagship laptop CPU -- the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor -- inside of its new MSI TITAN 18 Pro AMD Edition laptop.

AMD launched its Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor inside of the ASUS ROG Scar 17 X3D gaming laptop last year, while MSI released its TITAN 18 HX laptop featured an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, with a 55W TDP and up to 24 cores of CPU performance.

MSI has a few different TITAN 18 gaming laptop models for gamers, with differences in specifications depending on the region you buy them from. We have the current TITAN 18 HX laptop features the Intel Core i9-14900HX, but the new TITAN 18 Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop rocks the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor based on the Zen 4 architecture packing 16 cores and 32 threads that boost up to 5.4GHz, alongside AMD's kick-ass 3D V-Cache technology.

We have a 55W+ TDP on the CPU, so it will be exciting to see how the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor stacks up with the same 55W TDP as the Core i9-14900HX-powered MSI TITAN 18 HX laptop, especially with AMD stacking on its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology.

MSI's new TITAN 18 Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, with a huge 18-inch panel with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600, a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

There are 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, multiple USB 3.2 ports, but there's no USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 here... so if you need that high-speed connectivity, the Intel-powered MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop is still there. As for the pricing, we're looking at 21,999 RMB which works out to around $3050.