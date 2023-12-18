Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop: up to Core i9-14900HX, up to RTX 4090

Lenovo's new Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop features up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, up to the GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU, and more.

Lenovo's new Legion Pro 5 gaming notebook has been spotted at a retailer, with a cost of $1800 and packing Intel's latest 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU.

Lenovo's new Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop (source: Shopee Mall)
Lenovo's new Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop (source: Shopee Mall)

The new Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop features up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor rocking 24 cores and 32 threads of power (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) at up to 5.8GHz clock speeds and a maximum turbo power design of 157W (55W PL1). Intel just launched its new Meteor Lake GPUs, but Lenovo has decided on the 14th Gen Core CPUs inside of its new Legion Pro 5 laptop.

The laptop in question here for $1800 packs the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Laptop GPU. There's an additional Gen4 M.2 SSD slot inside, while the RAM can be upgraded to a huge 96GB of DDR5 memory if that's what you need.

There's an 80Wh battery inside, with the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming notebook measuring 363 x 260 x 26.75mm and weighing 2.55kg. On the connectivity side of things, you're pretty good here on the laptop, with 3 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (always on) port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (supports data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4) while the other USB-C 3.2 Gen2 has support for data transfer, Power Delivery 140W, and DisplayPort 1.4.

There's also HDMI 2.1 connectivity here which supports both 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz, depending on the display or TV that you're connecting to your new Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming notebook I/O:

  • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On)
  • 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4)
  • 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 140W and DisplayPort 1.4)
  • 1x HDMI, up to 8K/60Hz
  • 1x Ethernet (RJ-45)
  • 1x Headphone/microphone combo jack (3.5mm)
  • 1x Power connector

One of the bigger differences between the Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs and the newly-announced Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is that the 14th Gen Core CPUs have an older integrated Iris Xe GPU, while Meteor Lake rocks the newer Arc GPU Tile on-board. But, with a discrete GPU in the form of the GeForce RTX 4070 -- which should be able to get optioned out for a higher-end RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 Laptop GPU -- the integrated graphics aren't something most mobile gamers will care about in something like this.

Lenovo should fully unveil and announce its new Legion Pro gaming laptops at CES 2024, which is right around the corner.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

