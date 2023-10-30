ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop: Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 1600p 240Hz display

ASUS is cooking a monster new gaming laptop with a tease of the ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop, featuring Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU and NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, as well as so, so much more.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop (source: PugetBench)

Inside, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop rocks the flagship Core i9-14900HX processor, but we don't know the boost CPU clock speeds to expect from the Raptor Lake Refresh mobile CPU. If we compare it to the previous-gen Core i9-13900HX processor, which features 24 cores and 32 threads (with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with 36MB of L3 cache. The Core i9-13900HX boosts at up to 5.4GHz, while the Core i9-13980HX (which is a faster chip) at up to 5.6GHz through Thermal Velocity Boost. It would be truly wicked to see 6.0GHz out of the Core i9-14900HX (or maybe the Core i9-14980HX in the future).

On the GPU side of things, we've got NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, what should be a beautiful 1600p resolution (1600p is a really nice step up from 1440p) at 240Hz. The GPU will be able to handle the resolution + high refresh rate without a problem.

The new information on the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop is coming from the PugetBench website, so we should expect an official announcement in the coming weeks, with a possible release for Christmas 2023... which isn't too far away from now if you can believe it. It would make for a fantastic present from Santa for any gamer!