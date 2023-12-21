MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop: world's first with 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display

MSI has just teased its upcoming TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop, the world's first with an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display that should absolutely pop in real life. Check it out:

MSI's new TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop (source: MSI)

Inside, the MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop features up to Intel's new Core i9-14900HX processor, 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory, which is upgradeable to 192GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and two 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 PCIe SSDs. On the GPU side of things, MSI is outfitting the new beast gaming laptop with up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU.

MSI is using an 18-inch Mini-LED panel powered by AmLED technology, with up to 1000 nits of brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The 18-inch panel features an interesting 3840 x 2400 resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. MSI has color calibration here with its True Color (Per Panel Examination and Calibration) to ensure that the 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display looks gorgeous on your desk.

The inclusion of a 3840 x 2400 resolution is great to see, offering more vertical pixels than a regular 3840 x 2160 (4K resolution) display. That should look absolutely awesome in the flesh on the 18-inch Mini-LED panel, joined by that smooth 120Hz refresh rate that'll make the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU stretch its legs with performance.

MSI should be unveiling its new TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop at CES 2024, which is right around the corner.