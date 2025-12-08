Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop leaks: 16:9 OLED unrolls into 21:9 ultrawide OLED

Lenovo will have something truly special to show off at CES 2026, with its Legion Pro Rollable laptop teased, which will feature a 16:9 OLED panel that rolls out into a huge 21:9 ultrawide OLED panel for gaming, media, and everything in between. Check it out:
In a new report from the folks at Windows Latest, the new Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable features a horizontally expanding screen -- from both the left and right -- turning the 16:9 OLED panel into a 21:9 ultrawide OLED panel. This happens by expanding the OLED panel from both sides, slowly expanding into a 21:9 aspect ratio display.
Inside, Lenovo's new Legion Legion Pro Rollable will sport an Intel Core Ultra CPU -- hopefully a new Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" processor that Intel is launching at CES 2026 as well -- Windows 11 with its usual AI crap will be included, as well as a dedicated Copilot+ key.
We don't know the resolution and refresh rate of the OLED display on the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop, but it would be nice to see 1080p at a bare minimum, possibly 1440p that goes from 2560 x 1440 to 3440 x 1440 when unrolled, and a slick 120Hz refresh rate.
This isn't Lenovo's first foray into the world of rollable displays on laptops, but this is the first as a gaming laptop... and we can't wait to see it. We'll be on the floor of CES 2026 in a few weeks time and we'll definitely be checking out this bad boy.