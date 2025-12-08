Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop leaks: 16:9 OLED unrolls into 21:9 ultrawide OLED

TL;DR: Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable laptop, debuting at CES 2026, features a unique 16:9 OLED screen that expands horizontally into a 21:9 ultrawide display, ideal for gaming and media. Powered by Intel's upcoming Core Ultra CPU and Windows 11, it promises innovative design and high performance.

Lenovo will have something truly special to show off at CES 2026, with its Legion Pro Rollable laptop teased, which will feature a 16:9 OLED panel that rolls out into a huge 21:9 ultrawide OLED panel for gaming, media, and everything in between. Check it out:

In a new report from the folks at Windows Latest, the new Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable features a horizontally expanding screen -- from both the left and right -- turning the 16:9 OLED panel into a 21:9 ultrawide OLED panel. This happens by expanding the OLED panel from both sides, slowly expanding into a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Inside, Lenovo's new Legion Legion Pro Rollable will sport an Intel Core Ultra CPU -- hopefully a new Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" processor that Intel is launching at CES 2026 as well -- Windows 11 with its usual AI crap will be included, as well as a dedicated Copilot+ key.

We don't know the resolution and refresh rate of the OLED display on the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop, but it would be nice to see 1080p at a bare minimum, possibly 1440p that goes from 2560 x 1440 to 3440 x 1440 when unrolled, and a slick 120Hz refresh rate.

This isn't Lenovo's first foray into the world of rollable displays on laptops, but this is the first as a gaming laptop... and we can't wait to see it. We'll be on the floor of CES 2026 in a few weeks time and we'll definitely be checking out this bad boy.