Lenovo's new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptop leaked: new design drops the TrackPoint

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptop leaks with MacBook-inspired deisgn: drops the 'pointing stick' TrackPoint, with a full reveal at CES 2025.

TL;DR: Lenovo's new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops have been leaked, revealing the removal of the TrackPoint and reduced connectivity options, featuring only a USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and mini-jack port. Expected to include Intel's Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, more details will be unveiled at CES 2025.

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops have been leaked, with shots of the new laptop teasing that the company has dropped its popular "pointing stick" or the Lenovo TrackPoint... check it out:

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops have been leaked by WalkingCat on X with a show of the new TrackPoint-less laptops shared ahead of CES 2025 next week. Inside, the new laptops are expected to feature Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, but we don't know if they'll be Arrow Lake or Lunar Lake chips.

The new ThinkPad X9 looks thinner but drops some of its connectivity options, with the new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops featuring just a single USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a mini-jack port.

ThinkPad laptops have always been destined for professionals, but the new ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops without oodles of connectivity might miss out, unless Lenovo bundles some adapters in the box, something we'll find out at CES.

In the promotional photos that were leaked, we can see some of the accessories that Lenovo has planned for its upgraded ThinkPad X9 14/15 laptops, with wireless earbuds, a wireless mouse, and a huge mouse pad of some sort. We'll find everything out from Lenovo at CES 2025 next week.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

