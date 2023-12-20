Your next iPad Pro could support wireless charging, report claims

Apple's iPad Pro is arguably the best tablet on the planet and a new report claims that the 2024 revision will add support for wireless charging.

There are already tons of rumors flying around in relation to the 2024 iPad Pro, and it looks increasingly likely that it will be the biggest revision in years. We already thought that before a new report claims that the same iPad Pro will also offer MagSafe wireless charging for the first time.

That report, coming out of MacRumors and citing a source that is familiar with companies that build the magnets used for Apple products, claims that MagSafe will come to the 2024 iPad Pro.

The 2024 iPad Pro is already set to benefit from new displays in the form of OLED panels in 11.1- and 13-inch sizes. That will mean a slight increase in size, but the move to OLED itself will allow for improved brightness, better contrast, and improved color reproduction. Now, MacRumors says that wireless charging will be added, potentially via a new glass back. The iPad Pro would also likely support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, which in turn should ensure 15W wireless charging support across a large swathe of accessories, not just those that have Apple's blessing. However, the fastest charging will still be done via a USB-C cable.

The OLED iPad Pro will also benefit from other upgrades, namely the updated M3 chip, making the new model the fastest tablet of its kind to date. Expectations are high, and it's thought that we could see the updated models arrive around March of next year. A new, more sturdy Magic Keyboard is also expected, according to a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.