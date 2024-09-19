Apple secretly pulls iOS 18 after updated iPads become bricked

Apple has quietly withdrawn the iOS 18 update for iPads following reports of users initiating the update only to find their device bricked.

Apple rolled out its new iOS 18 update, and unfortunately, some users downloading the iPad version are reporting that the update is bricking their device. 

iOS 18 hit every iPhone 14 and above on Monday, along with iPadOS 18, and it appears that Apple made some mistakes with its development of iPadOS 18. Shortly after the release of the iPad update users began taking to Reddit to report their iPad became unresponsive mid-update, leading to it shutting down and not turning back on. Another Reddit user reported their iPad was "completely bricked" after downloading the new update. 

Officially, Apple hasn't publicly commented on the anecdotal evidence that iPadOS 18 is causing problems for iPads, but the company has quietly pulled the update from M4 iPad Pros, which leads me to believe these iPads were the most affected by the update. MacRumors reports that not all M4 iPad Pro owners experienced these reported problems, and those who are affected are likely jumping over an OS version to iOS 18.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the following, "We have temporarily removed the ‌iPadOS 18‌ update for M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models as we work to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices."

NEWS SOURCES:mobilesyrup.com, macrumors.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

