Viper Gaming teams up with ASUS to create custom Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming DDR5 memory

We reviewed Patriot's new Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5-6000 memory a few months ago and were impressed with everything from the physical design to the performance. In his in-depth review, Chad said, "For the money, you will not find another kit with this much style, flexibility, and fun." This makes this surprise Patriot and ASUS collaboration very cool.

Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory, image credit: Patriot.

The new Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory from Patriot, in collaboration with ASUS and its TUF Gaming brand, features the same impressive RGB lightbar that offers detailed customization options (which, of course, is ASUS AURA Sync compatible), DDR5 performance of up to 6,600MT/s, and support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

These kits are more than just the same Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5 memory with a TUF Gaming Alliance logo slapped on, as they are constructed using high-quality aluminum parts for superior performance and reliability, with added On-Die ECC.

Patriot also confirms that each module is 100% hand-tested across tuned profiles with voltage up to 1.4V and frequencies hitting 6600MT/s/ Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 is available in 32GB (16GBx2) and 48GB (24GBx2) kits, which includes a limited lifetime warranty. Check out the full specs below.