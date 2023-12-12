Viper Gaming teams up with ASUS to create custom Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming DDR5 memory

Patriot teams up with ASUS to create custom Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 Memory based on its award winning Viper Elite line-up.

Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

We reviewed Patriot's new Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5-6000 memory a few months ago and were impressed with everything from the physical design to the performance. In his in-depth review, Chad said, "For the money, you will not find another kit with this much style, flexibility, and fun." This makes this surprise Patriot and ASUS collaboration very cool.

Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory, image credit: Patriot.
Open Gallery 4

Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory, image credit: Patriot.

The new Viper Elite 5 TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory from Patriot, in collaboration with ASUS and its TUF Gaming brand, features the same impressive RGB lightbar that offers detailed customization options (which, of course, is ASUS AURA Sync compatible), DDR5 performance of up to 6,600MT/s, and support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

These kits are more than just the same Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5 memory with a TUF Gaming Alliance logo slapped on, as they are constructed using high-quality aluminum parts for superior performance and reliability, with added On-Die ECC.

Viper Gaming teams up with ASUS to create custom Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming DDR5 memory 03
Open Gallery 4

Patriot also confirms that each module is 100% hand-tested across tuned profiles with voltage up to 1.4V and frequencies hitting 6600MT/s/ Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 is available in 32GB (16GBx2) and 48GB (24GBx2) kits, which includes a limited lifetime warranty. Check out the full specs below.

Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance Performance DDR5 Memory

  • Memory Type: DDR5
  • Form Factor: U-DIMM
  • Color: White
  • Capacity: 32GB(16GB x 2)/48GB(24GB x 2)
  • Base Frequency: PC5-38400 (4800MT/s)
  • Base Timings: 40-40-40-77
  • Base Voltage: 1.1V
  • Tested Frequency: Up to PC5-52800 (6600MT/s)
  • Tested Timings: Up to 34-40-40-84
  • Tested Voltage: Up to 1.4V
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.6 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (W) x 4.4 cm (H)
  • Weight: 46 grams
  • Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty

Buy at Amazon

Patriot Viper Elite 5 RGB DDR5 48GB (2 x 24GB) 6000MT/s Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$164.99
$164.99$159.99$159.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2023 at 8:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:viper.patriotmemory.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags