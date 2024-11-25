DDR5 OC world record broken again: blistering 12,611.6MT/s with Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RAM

TL;DR: Overclocker 'snakeeyes' set a new memory overclocking world record using an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor and Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory at 12,611.6MT/s on an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. The achievement was made possible with LN2 cooling, and the setup now holds the top spot on HWBOT's memory frequency rankings. Overclocker 'snakeeyes' set a new memory overclocking world record using an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor and Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory at 12,611.6MT/s on an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. The achievement was made possible with LN2 cooling, and the setup now holds the top spot on HWBOT's memory frequency rankings.

Overclocker 'snakeeyes' used an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor on an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, with 24GB of Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory at a blistering 12,611.6MT/s, setting a new OC memory world record.

The overclocker used LN2 cooling to chill the Core Ultra 5 265K "Arrow Lake" processor and Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory, reaching 6305.8MHz (x2 = 12,611.6MT/s) which is now the #1 world ranking on HWBOT. Intel's new Core Ultra 5 265K processor was running at just 411.22MHz, with just 1 core enabled.

HWBOT's memory frequency rankings now have 'snakeeyes' at the top using Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory, with overclocker 'AKM' with second place using v-color Manta Xfinity RGB memory at 6263MHz (or 12,526MT/s). The memory OC world record is a tight one, with just a few MHz being the difference between being #1 and #2.

Under that, overclocker 'Splave' has third place using Patriot memory again, the same Viper Xtreme 5 memory. If you go through the list, Patriot's Viper Xtreme 5 memory is used in 3 of the top 5 memory frequency rankings on HWBOT.