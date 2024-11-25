DDR5 OC world record broken again: blistering 12,611.6MT/s with Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RAM

Overclocker 'snakeeyes' used an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor on an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, with 24GB of Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory at a blistering 12,611.6MT/s, setting a new OC memory world record.
The overclocker used LN2 cooling to chill the Core Ultra 5 265K "Arrow Lake" processor and Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory, reaching 6305.8MHz (x2 = 12,611.6MT/s) which is now the #1 world ranking on HWBOT. Intel's new Core Ultra 5 265K processor was running at just 411.22MHz, with just 1 core enabled.
HWBOT's memory frequency rankings now have 'snakeeyes' at the top using Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 memory, with overclocker 'AKM' with second place using v-color Manta Xfinity RGB memory at 6263MHz (or 12,526MT/s). The memory OC world record is a tight one, with just a few MHz being the difference between being #1 and #2.
Under that, overclocker 'Splave' has third place using Patriot memory again, the same Viper Xtreme 5 memory. If you go through the list, Patriot's Viper Xtreme 5 memory is used in 3 of the top 5 memory frequency rankings on HWBOT.
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5-8200 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5-8000 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5-7600 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5-7600 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5-8000 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Read more: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB MPOWER DDR5-8000 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review