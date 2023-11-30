Analyst says the Cybertruck launch should make Tesla a $1 trillion company

Tesla has finally launched its Cybertruck, and now market analysts are predicting that the launch should make Tesla a $1 trillion company.

The wait is finally over, with Tesla delivering its first Cybertrucks to customers starting on November 30. The company revealed more details about the highly anticipated electric vehicle during an event officially called the Cybertruck Delivery Event.

The event was helmed by none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took to the stage to showcase the impressive capabilities of the Cybertruck. The presentation consisted of displaying the previously undisclosed information about the Cybertruck - power, composition, payload capacity, pull strength, and, of course, speed. Now, tech analysts are predicting that the launch of the Cybertruck will skyrocket Tesla's value, with the product launch being described as a "big moment" for the company.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote that the launch of the Cybertruck is important for Tesla's "growth story over the coming years" and will be proof to doubters of Musk's capability to "expand the Tesla halo effect". Additionally, Ives wrote that the Cybertruck launch is unlikely to "move the financial needle" for the company throughout 2024, but show investors Tesla's determination toward innovation and separating itself from legacy automakers in the EV market.

