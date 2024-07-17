NVIDIA could be worth $50 TRILLION in the next 10 years, says early Amazon and Tesla investor

NVIDIA could be worth $50 TRILLION by the end of the decade thanks to AI dominance, according to Tesla and Amazon's early investor James Anderson.

Published
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

According to Tesla and Amazon's early investor James Anderson, NVIDIA could be worth an astonishing $50 trillion within the next 10 years. The unstoppable AI wave, which hasn't slowed down over the last 18 months, will help NVIDIA.

NVIDIA could be worth $50 TRILLION in the next 10 years, says early Amazon and Tesla investor 14
Open Gallery 2

Anderson's estimates don't seem out of control, with NVIDIA already scaling the lofty heights of a $3.3 trillion+ market cap recently, driven by the insatibale demand for AI chips. NVIDIA controls an estimated 90%+ of the AI GPU market share, leaving the rest with scraps.

Anderson said: "The potential scale of NVIDIA in the most optimistic outcome is both way higher than I've ever seen before and could lead to a market cap of double-digit trillions. This isn't a prediction but a possibility if artificial intelligence works for customers and NVIDIA's lead is intact".

Anderson runs the Lingotto Investment Management fund, which is worth around $650 million. He believes that if the hype driving AI continues at this pace, NVIDIA could see a further 1500% increase in market cap over the next 10 years. This would see NVIDIA have a valuation higher than the entire S&P 500 today-incredible stuff.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB Graphics Card (NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
$28799.99
$28799.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2024 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags