NVIDIA could be worth $50 TRILLION in the next 10 years, says early Amazon and Tesla investor

NVIDIA could be worth $50 TRILLION by the end of the decade thanks to AI dominance, according to Tesla and Amazon's early investor James Anderson.

Anderson's estimates don't seem out of control, with NVIDIA already scaling the lofty heights of a $3.3 trillion+ market cap recently, driven by the insatibale demand for AI chips. NVIDIA controls an estimated 90%+ of the AI GPU market share, leaving the rest with scraps.

Anderson said: "The potential scale of NVIDIA in the most optimistic outcome is both way higher than I've ever seen before and could lead to a market cap of double-digit trillions. This isn't a prediction but a possibility if artificial intelligence works for customers and NVIDIA's lead is intact".

Anderson runs the Lingotto Investment Management fund, which is worth around $650 million. He believes that if the hype driving AI continues at this pace, NVIDIA could see a further 1500% increase in market cap over the next 10 years. This would see NVIDIA have a valuation higher than the entire S&P 500 today-incredible stuff.