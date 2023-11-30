NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang throws a wet blanket on US chip supply chain race

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has said that the United States is at least two decades away from achieving chip supply independence.

The United States is currently in a race with only a few competing nations in achieving global semiconductor dominance, and the CEO of NVIDIA said it will be quite some time before it will reach its goal.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, sat down for an interview at the Dealbook Summit, where he explained that while the US is making moves to put itself in the race for semiconductor dominance, it will be at least a decade or two before manufacturing reaches the point where the US can sustainably disconnect itself from the global chip supply. Regardless of how high the mountain is and how long it takes to climb, Jensen says that the US should still embark on the journey.

"We are somewhere between a decade or two decades away from supply chain independence; as I mentioned earlier, our systems come from 35,000 parts, and eight of them come from TSMC. Supply chain independence is going to be challenging, but we are going to try it, and we should endevaour it, but total independence of supply chain isn't practical for a decade or two," said Jensen Huang

As Jensen explains, it will be quite some time before the US can completely dominate the semiconductor space, as companies such as TSMC are many years ahead with facilities up and running.