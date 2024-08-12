Hypercasket is a casket with a design inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, and it has a seatbelt

Titan's Hypercasket is described as the world's toughest casket, with a design inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. Yes, you read that correctly - the Hypercasket is a coffin with a design reminiscent of the Cybertruck. As far as Cybertruck products go, this will probably be the strangest we've encountered.

The Cybertruck-inspired Hypercasket.

The similarities are so close that the Hypercasket product page carries a disclaimer that states it's "an independent product and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to Tesla, Inc., or Elon Musk." Adding, "Any similarities in design elements are for creative expression and do not imply any association or partnership."

Built from 12 gauge steel, it's apparently three times thicker than a standard casket and 'impact resistant' - not that you'd need a casket to stop bullets. As grim as the concept is, there's a definite sense of fun surrounding Hypercasket's marketing and design. Titan Casket's Creative Director, Elan Gale, says that part of the goal with the Hypercasket and the company is to "normalize conversations about death."

And it isn't a joke, either - even though all materials on the Hypercasket are firmly tongue-in-cheek. The official pre-order page says the Hypercasket is "available to families who want a truly unique final resting place." The price tag? $9,999.99 USD.

As for the Hypercasket's other features, you've got a premium vegan leather interior, a Memory Tube that is a "hidden tube" that "unscrews from the casket that can store small notes or pictures within the casket," and an optional seatbelt. Weirdly, there's even a "Full Self Burying" add-on for an additional $10,000 USD where "the casket will bury itself." There's no word on how or any details other than it is a feature currently in development and not "guaranteed to arrive this century."