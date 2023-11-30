Here's where you can watch the Cybertruck Delivery Event with Elon Musk

Tesla will be conducting its delivery event today, and if you can make it there in person, you can tune into the livestream, which can be viewed below.

Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

After delays through production and manufacturing issues that lasted many years, the time has finally come, as Tesla is about to deliver the very first Cybertruck.

The highly-anticipated moment has been simply titled the "Cybertruck Delivery Event" and will be held at the Texas Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. For those that can't make it there in person, the entire event is going to be live-streamed, with the video being available on X at noon P.T. (3 p.m. ET), on Nov. 30. The details surrounding the event are somewhat vague, but given by the title the event will include Tesla delivering its first Cybertruck's to customers that pre-ordered the vehicle back in 2019 when it was first announced.

It can be expected that Tesla won't be able to deliver many Cybertruck's to customers across the day, as company CEO Elon Musk previously explained that Tesla is currently in the process of ramping up production of the Cybertruck to fulfill its pre-orders. Musk said that it would take Tesla five years of manufacturing to complete every single Cybertruck order. At its current rate of manufacturing, Tesla is making about 10 Cybertrucks a day, with expectations of reaching 250,000 a year by 2025.

Here's where you can watch the Cybertruck Delivery Event with Elon Musk 36211
Open Gallery 2
Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.49
$61.49$54.99$61.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2023 at 8:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags