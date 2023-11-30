Here's where you can watch the Cybertruck Delivery Event with Elon Musk

Tesla will be conducting its delivery event today, and if you can make it there in person, you can tune into the livestream, which can be viewed below.

After delays through production and manufacturing issues that lasted many years, the time has finally come, as Tesla is about to deliver the very first Cybertruck.

The highly-anticipated moment has been simply titled the "Cybertruck Delivery Event" and will be held at the Texas Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. For those that can't make it there in person, the entire event is going to be live-streamed, with the video being available on X at noon P.T. (3 p.m. ET), on Nov. 30. The details surrounding the event are somewhat vague, but given by the title the event will include Tesla delivering its first Cybertruck's to customers that pre-ordered the vehicle back in 2019 when it was first announced.

It can be expected that Tesla won't be able to deliver many Cybertruck's to customers across the day, as company CEO Elon Musk previously explained that Tesla is currently in the process of ramping up production of the Cybertruck to fulfill its pre-orders. Musk said that it would take Tesla five years of manufacturing to complete every single Cybertruck order. At its current rate of manufacturing, Tesla is making about 10 Cybertrucks a day, with expectations of reaching 250,000 a year by 2025.

