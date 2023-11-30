Tesla's Cybertruck is made of an alloy that didn't existence before it did

Elon Musk has explained what has gone into making the Cybertruck a reality and how Tesla had to create a brand new alloy for the design.

Tesla has officially delivered its very first Cybertruck to customers at its Cybertruck Delivery Event, where it also revealed key details about the highly anticipated electric vehicle.

Skip 27:00 for Elon Musk presenting the Cybertruck

The Cybertruck was first announced back in 2019 and was delayed until now due to production setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the time has finally arrived as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk stood on stage to reveal the finalized design and capabilities of the electric vehicle that has amassed more than 1 million pre-orders. According to Musk, the Cybertruck is a "better truck than a truck and a better sports car than a sports car," with its design calling for a brand new Tesla-designed stainless steel "super alloy" that won't corrode, doesn't need paint and can be made at volume.

As for the glass, Musk explains that it's designed to repel rocks that flick up from the road, even going as far as to say that the Cybertruck's glass is "rock proof". Additionally, the glass "makes the car very quiet", while its steel panels are strong enough to stop an entire clip of .45 caliber bullets traveling 935 ft/s fired from a Tommy Gun. In another feat of "toughness," the Cybertruck will be able to pull 11,000 pounds, with a 2,500-pound payload capacity.

