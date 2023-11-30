Tesla's Cybertruck is made of an alloy that didn't existence before it did

Elon Musk has explained what has gone into making the Cybertruck a reality and how Tesla had to create a brand new alloy for the design.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

Tesla has officially delivered its very first Cybertruck to customers at its Cybertruck Delivery Event, where it also revealed key details about the highly anticipated electric vehicle.

Skip 27:00 for Elon Musk presenting the Cybertruck

The Cybertruck was first announced back in 2019 and was delayed until now due to production setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the time has finally arrived as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk stood on stage to reveal the finalized design and capabilities of the electric vehicle that has amassed more than 1 million pre-orders. According to Musk, the Cybertruck is a "better truck than a truck and a better sports car than a sports car," with its design calling for a brand new Tesla-designed stainless steel "super alloy" that won't corrode, doesn't need paint and can be made at volume.

As for the glass, Musk explains that it's designed to repel rocks that flick up from the road, even going as far as to say that the Cybertruck's glass is "rock proof". Additionally, the glass "makes the car very quiet", while its steel panels are strong enough to stop an entire clip of .45 caliber bullets traveling 935 ft/s fired from a Tommy Gun. In another feat of "toughness," the Cybertruck will be able to pull 11,000 pounds, with a 2,500-pound payload capacity.

If you are interested in seeing the pricing of the Cybertruck and the three different models that can be purchased, check out the Tesla website here.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.49
$61.49$54.99$61.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2023 at 9:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags