Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets certified as launch gets ever closer

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be announced in January and now it's worked its way through the certification process in South Korea.

We've heard plenty of rumors and leaks about the entire Galaxy S24 lineup over the last few weeks and months, and the new phones are all expected to be announced in January of 2024. That lineup will include the base model Galaxy S24, the larger Galaxy S24+, and then the range-topping Galaxy S24 Ultra. Understandably it's the latter that has caught the attention of most people and it's that model that's now been officially certified by the Korea Testing & Research Institute.

Every device that is sold in South Korea has to pass the certification so it's no surprise that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has also been put through its paces. SamMobile reports that the device that was tested was built at Samsung's Gumi manufacturing plant in Gyeongbuk and the Thai Nguyen plant in Vietnam.

This all of course now means that the Galaxy S24 Ultra - and indeed the other two models in the lineup - are now closer than ever to being announced. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be the flagship of flagships thanks to a Samsung-specific Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. Storage will come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configuration options while other anticipated features include a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. A final 50-megapixel telephoto camera will have a 5x optical zoom.

This is all based on rumors of course and Samsung is yet to officially confirm any of this, but there's rarely smoke without fire so we're pretty confident that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be quite the phone once it arrives in January.