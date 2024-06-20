Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powerful enough to play PC games like Fallout 4 and BioShock

This is an excellent look at PC gaming on the Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra and shows that native ports of PC titles could be an untapped market.

Mobile chips are becoming increasingly powerful for gaming. For example, Ubisoft and Capcom are releasing modern Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil games for the latest Apple iPhones. With the recent launch of Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs with mobile-like Arm-based Snapdragon chips, you might be interested in knowing how the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra fares when it comes to PC gaming.

YouTube creator ETA PRIME's latest video offers a deep dive into PC gaming on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, as we're talking about an Android device, the games featured and tested are not running natively on the device, nor are they being streamed - they're running via the popular Winlator emulator (modded to support the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3).

Undertale, Far Cry, Bioshock, and Fallout 4 are the titles put to the test, and even though we're talking about older games - it's cool to see the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Bethesda's iconic RPG running on an Android phone.

Samsung's Galaxy 24 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with the latest Adreno GPU offers 25% improved performance and 25% better power efficiency over the previous generation. The GPU also supports hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and even mobile support for Unreal Engine 5.2.

Remember that we're talking about a Windows and PC emulator, and the app has recently been modded to support the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Bethesda's Fallout 4 isn't exactly the poster child for optimization, but the game runs at around 50-60 FPS on average at 720p here - which ETA PRIME notes is around twice the speed of what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip delivers.

Interestingly, the original Far Cry runs at a similar 50-60 FPS, which is surprising considering the game's age - it should run a lot faster. Elsewhere, the 2D game Undertale runs flawlessly, while BioShock Remastered (the 2016 remaster) runs great apart from intermittent freezing, making it ultimately unplayable.

