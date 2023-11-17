TT Show Episode 11 - Grand Theft Auto 6, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs, Blizzard on Xbox, and more!

The TT Show is back after a short hiatus for another massive dose of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space with Jak and Kosta. This week, the duo dives into the fact that we're weeks away from getting our first look at Grand Theft Auto 6, the GeForce 40 Series SUPER lineup, specs, and announcement coming at CES 2024, Blizzard's first BlizzCon as part of the Xbox family, and more.
Jak and Kosta also break down Nintendo pushing back on the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, modding the Steam Deck with an insane 61 Terabyte drive, the new iOS 18 update that's supposed to be groundbreaking, Elon Musk and xAI's new "spicy" Grok AI, and even talk about space vegetables as astronauts do a little orbital gardening.
The latest episode of TweakTown's official podcast is brought to you by AVerMedia and the new Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 capture card. In this episode, Kosta sits down with Taleeah Mesa from AVerMedia to talk about the groundbreaking HDMI 2.1 tech in the LIVE Gamer Ultra 2.1 and the current state of streaming.
We also have a pair of amazing AVerMedia prize packs to giveaway featuring 1 x Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 - GC553G2 capture card and 1 x Live Streamer MIC 350 - AM350. If you're a content creator or streamer - head here for more details.
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
