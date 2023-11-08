Rockstar confirms GTA 6 trailer for December

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that a GTA 6 announcement trailer is coming next month.

Yesterday, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, one of the most definitive reporters in gaming, published a report about Rockstar's plans for a GTA 6 reveal.

The report indicated that Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto 6 sometime this week, and release a reveal trailer for GTA 6 next month to coincide with the studio's 25th anniversary (Rockstar was founded in December 1998). Now Rockstar has confirmed these reports, saying the debut trailer of the "next Grand Theft Auto" will come early in December.

Below we have a copy of the press release that was sent to us by Rockstar Games, written by Rockstar's founder Sam Houser: