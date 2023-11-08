Rockstar confirms GTA 6 trailer for December

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that a GTA 6 announcement trailer is coming next month.

Yesterday, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, one of the most definitive reporters in gaming, published a report about Rockstar's plans for a GTA 6 reveal.

The report indicated that Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto 6 sometime this week, and release a reveal trailer for GTA 6 next month to coincide with the studio's 25th anniversary (Rockstar was founded in December 1998). Now Rockstar has confirmed these reports, saying the debut trailer of the "next Grand Theft Auto" will come early in December.

Below we have a copy of the press release that was sent to us by Rockstar Games, written by Rockstar's founder Sam Houser:

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about - without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Thank you,

Sam Houser

