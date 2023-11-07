Nintendo on Switch 2: 'Rumors are inaccurate and untrue'

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa deflects recent Switch 2 rumors, says behind-the-scenes console briefings with partners is inaccurate and untrue.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

Nintendo is reportedly preparing its next-generation games console that could build off of the Switch's legacy, but Nintendo's corporate leadership is predictably not ready to discuss the product's existence.

Nintendo on Switch 2: 'Rumors are inaccurate and untrue' 13
Open Gallery 3

Nintendo, being one of the most conservative video games companies on the planet, has no qualms about remaining quiet about its new gaming system up until the eve of its reveal. Even with reports of the Switch 2 being shown off behind the scenes at Gamescom with an impressive Matrix Awakens UE5 demo and a potential release during Holiday 2024, Nintendo's top brass has deflected all questions about the Switch 2.

In a recent shareholders Q&A held in Japan, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the new console. Furukawa commented by saying the rumors of the Gamescom demos were untrue, further denying that Nintendo had briefed Activision CEO about the new system. During the FTC v Microsoft court case, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick testified that the company did not know the specs of Nintendo's new console.

"Rumors are circulating mainly on the Internet as if they were public information, but they are inaccurate," Furukawa said in the meeting, as reported by Japanese website Mainichi.

Furukawa also commented on the recently-filed Nintendo patent that showed a dual-screen console design.

Nintendo on Switch 2: 'Rumors are inaccurate and untrue' 1
Open Gallery 3

The patent, which utilized unique detachable screens that could also change orientation, does not indicate a final product. Nintendo's management knew the patent would be made public and Furukawa reiterates that there is no guarantee that this tech will be used in the Switch 2, or any future Nintendo device.

Nintendo has said it plans to support the existing Switch family of consoles until at least 2025.

Read Also: Digital-only Switch 2 doesn't seem likely, here's why

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2023 at 4:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mainichi.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags