NVIDIA to debut its GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs at CES 2024

NVIDIA's newly refreshed GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of graphics cards have been teased for a while now, with a leaker teasing they should be revealed at CES 2024 in January 2024.

We've had leaks from "kopite7kimi" for years now, with someone asking when they -- the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER cards -- might be coming out, to which the leaker responded simply with "CES." CES -- or the Consumer Electronics Show -- takes place each year in early January and has been a shadow of its former self since the pandemic.

NVIDIA won't have a gigantic presence at the show, but the RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards aren't a next-gen GeForce RTX series but a refresh of their already mega-successful RTX 40 series graphics cards. NVIDIA will be showing off multiple things: new partner custom GPU designs, new technologies -- DLSS, Reflex, etc -- and, of course, AI.

We should expect three different GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series cards to be unveiled -- the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and finally, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will be the first GeForce GPU to feature both "Ti" and "SUPER" branding at the same time.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is expected to feature 10240 CUDA cores, which is just a handful more CUDA cores than the RTX 4080, which has 9728 CUDA cores. The new RTX 4080 SUPER should have the AD103-400 GPU, while the RTX 4080 rolls out with the AD103-300 GPU. Both of these cards have 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus, so we could expect NVIDIA to use Micron's new 24Gbps GDDR6X memory on the new RTX 40 SUPER cards.

Under that is the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 8448 CUDA cores against the 7680 CUDA cores of the RTX 4070 Ti, and the 7168 CUDA cores of the RTX 4070 SUPER, leaving the RTX 4070 with 5888 CUDA cores. The new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is expected ot have 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus like the RTX 4080 SUPER, while the rest -- the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 SUPER, and RTX 4070 -- have 12GB of VRAM.

RTX 4080 SUPER : AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4080: AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER : AD102 / AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 SUPER : AD103 / AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

Here's what NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series will look like after the SUPER introductions: