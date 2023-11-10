Do NOT buy a new GeForce RTX 40 series card before Christmas, here's why

That's not a clickbait headline... it's a warning to save you some money. If you're itching to upgrade the graphics card inside of your machine or about to buy a pre-built gaming PC... hold off. Why? NVIDIA is going to announce its new SUPER refresh in the first week of January 2024, with "super aggressive" pricing that makes the current RTX 40 series cards a hard buy right now.

NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4070 should be avoided unless absolutely necessary, as the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER will replace them all. The new RTX 40 SUPER series cards will be improvements in not just GPU + VRAM improvements but also pricing.

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that he's hearing NVIDIA could be "super aggressive" on pricing to better compete and outright kill some of AMD's current RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. They're not my words... that's Tom's sources at NVIDIA saying they want to outright kill the Radeon RX 7900 XT once and for all with the new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB graphics card.

We could see pricing of $999 for the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB, pricing of around $799 to $849 for the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB, and finally, $599 to $649 for the RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB. On Amazon right now, you're looking at around $1100-$1200 minimum for the RTX 4080, so the pricing of $999 would be damn good for the RTX 4080 SUPER.

You can find the RTX 4070 Ti on Amazon for $800 or more once again the new $799 to $849 pricing on the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER would be great, considering it'll have somewhere between 14% and 22% more performance than the regular RTX 4070 Ti for the same price. This is the card that NVIDIA wants to "kill to RX 7900 XT once and for all" with.

Under that, we've got the RTX 4070 on Amazon for around $600 or more, so the RTX 4070 SUPER launching for the same price or a little more, but just 3-6% slower than the RTX 4070 Ti which costs $800 right now... once again, that's some great price/performance introduced with the RTX 40 SUPER series.

Tom also reports that all of the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards will include the 12VHPWR power connector as standard, will be announced at NVIDIA's own "Special Address" event at CES 2024 on January 8, and the cards will get staggered releases throughout January so that we have week after week of reviews flowing out from the press. We are to expect the bulk of the supply to "hit between the last half of January and early February in order to saturate the market before the Chinese New Year", too.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB specs + pricing:

GPU : AD103

CUDA cores : 10240

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 320W

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB specs + pricing:

GPU : AD103

CUDA cores : 8448

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6X @ 21-22.4Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 285W

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB specs + pricing:

GPU : AD104

CUDA cores : 7168

VRAM : 12GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 320W

Obviously, at the end of the day, buying a new graphics card is up to you, and a new GeForce RTX 4080 isn't going to provide you with some second-rate shitty gaming performance... it's going to provide you with 4K 100FPS+ with everything maxed out in something as beautiful as Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk 2077. But... the new SUPER offerings -- if MLID is right with pricing -- are going to offer far better price/performance than the current Ada Lovelace RTX 40 series offerings.

6-9% more performance with the RTX 4080 SUPER over the RTX 4080 for the same price? Alrighty.

14-22% more performance with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER over the RTX 4070 Ti at the same price? No brainer.

Ultimately, the choice is yours... but if you can wait until January, you'll be SUPER surprised with the new cards.