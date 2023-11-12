Sabrent's new Apex X16 Destroyer supports 16 x Gen4 SSDs, up to 128GB in a single-slot design

Sabrent's new Apex X16 Destroyer teased with 8 x 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs on the front, can handle another 8 x 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs on the back for 128TB.

Sabrent has just given the world a cheeky look at its upcoming Apex X16 Destroyer, a new add-in card that can handle not just the 8 x M.2 NVMe SSDs on the front because there's another 8 x M.2 NVMe SSDs on the back for 16 in total.

Sabrent's new Apex X16 Destroyer (source: Sabrent Twitter)

Sabrent used its new Apex X16 Destroyer with 16 of its own 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs for 128GB in total, as you can see in the photo of it above, there are 8 x 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs on the front, while there are another 8 x 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD slots on the back that will allow for an eye-watering 128GB of Gen4 SSDs.

All of this can be had on a tight single-slot design, meaning if you've got both the PCIe slots and, most of all -- the PCIe lanes to handle it -- you could have a few of these in your PC for some truly mind-boggling amounts of Gen4 SSD storage on Sabrent Apex X16 Destroyer cards. Perfect for AMD's just-launched Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs, where you've got pleeeeenty of PCIe lanes to handle a handful of Sabrent's new Apex X16 Destroyer cards, along with a ridiculous amount of their 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs.

If you had 4 of these with 128TB of Gen4 SSD per card, you're looking at 512TB of Gen4 SSD storage in just 4 slots of your PC, let alone what you can install into your motherboard. You could have an E-ATX motherboard that has more PCIe slots, with ASRock's recently teased WRX90 WS EVO motherboard rocking 7 x PCIe x16 slots, meaning you could have 7 x Sabrent Apex X16 Destroyer cards... I actually kinda laughed as I wrote this, scoffed in humor maybe... trying to work out the 7 x 128GB in my head.

ASRock's new WRX90 WS EVO motherboard

7 x 128TB (16 x 8TB SSDs per card) = 896TB of Gen4 SSD storage. Now, you could use the M.2 slots on the motherboard itself, as well as super-fast SlimSAS and MCIO server-grade storage on the ASRock WRX90 WS EVO motherboard. So, you could have over 1 petabyte of super-fast SSD storage inside of your PC. That's amazing.

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs are available in up to 64 cores and 128 threads, while the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs scale up to an incredible 96 cores and 192 threads for your new high-end desktop (HEDT) system. You can read more about AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs in the links above.