HighPoint teases industry's first PCIe 5.0 x16 NVMe storage: up to 2PB capacity, 60GB/sec reads

HighPoint has unveiled the industry's first PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe solutions that are capable of offering close to 60GB/sec of real-world transfer speeds, and up to 2PB (petabytes) of storage capacity in a single PCIe slot.

HighPoint has announced that it will showcase its fleet of NVMe AICs, adapters, and external storage solutions for x86 server and workstation platforms and introduce its product roadmap for the second half of 2024 and beyond at FMS 2024 (Flash Memory Summit).

The company is excited to show live demonstrations of its groundbreaking PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe storage technology at FMS 2024; designed for AI data pipeline infrastructure, the demonstration platform will show the world how HighPoint's new NVMe RAID AICs, adapters and enclosures tackle data ingestion, analysis, and archiving/restoration workflows, and how each device can be managed and monitored through an intuitive, universal web-based software interface.

HighPoint's new PCIe Gen5 Switching Architecture enables Rocket 7600 RAID and 1600 series Switch AICs and adapters to host 8 to 32 x NVMe devices, delivering some truly high transfer speeds and reliability.

HighPoint will unveil the world's densist single-sided PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 NVMe storage solution at FMS 2024, with the full-height, full-length, dual-width AICs directly host up to 16 x M.2 SSDs using only one side of the PCB, as well as featuring an innovative tool-less removable M.2 loading system.

SSD7749M2 Gen4 x16 : Directly hosts up to 16 x 2280 PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs

Rocket 7609A PCIe Gen5 x16: Directly hosts up to 16 x 2280 M.2 PCIe Gen5/Gen4 SSDs (Q1 2025)

That's not all for HighPoint at FMS 2024, with the company to show DC Class E.1S NVMe RAID AIC series products. These high-density, dual-width NVMe AIC RAID storage solutions can directly host up to 8 x 9.5mm, and 4 x 15mm datacenter class E1.S SSDs for PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 platforms.

SSD7749E Gen4 x16 : Directly hosts up to 8 x E1.S SSDs (Now shipping)

Rocket 7658A Gen5 x16: Directly hosts up to 8 x E1.S SSDs (Q1 2025)

The new HighPoint Rocket 1600 and Rocket 7600 solutions are powered by the Broadcom PEX89048 which features 48 x PCIe Gen5 lanes, out of which 16 are dedicated to the host connection in the Rocket adapters. This means you can throw in 8 x 4TB or 8 x 8TB SSDs inside of the Rocket 1600 or Rocket 7600 NVMe AIC solutions and have monster capacity, with 50GB/sec+ read speeds out of either Gen4 or Gen5 SSDs.

HighPoint's new cards are shipping now, with the prices ranging from $1500 for the AIC up to $2000 for the RAID adapters.