Sabrent Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer tested: takes 16 x Rocket 5 4TB SSDs for 64TB of Gen5 SSD

1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Sabrent is now teasing its new Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer, which can handle an incredible 16 x Rocket 5 4TB Gen5 SSDs for a monster 64TB of Gen5 SSD in a single PCIe slot. Check it out:

Sabrent Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer tested: takes 16 x Rocket 5 4TB SSDs for 64TB of Gen5 SSD 51
As you can see, there are two parts to this story: the back side of the Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer features 8 x M.2 slots, for a total of 16 x M.2 slots. But... Sabrent isn't finished there, the company teases: Even though these two cards are impressive, with unmatched speed and capacity, we are not stopping here. Apex has turned the sliders up to 11 with this new AIC.

Today, we are showing a few teaser pictures of the Sabrent Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer and the first set of benchmark numbers. As you can see this new Gen 5 card from Apex holds 16 of our Rocket 5 4TB SSDs for a maximum capacity of 64TB of the fastest Gen 5 SSDs on the market, Sabrent's Rocket 5 drives.

Sabrent Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer tested: takes 16 x Rocket 5 4TB SSDs for 64TB of Gen5 SSD 52
Sabrent points out that the Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer can hit speeds of an insane 56GB/sec sequential reads, and 54GB/sec sequential writes, with 4K random IOPS of 20 million 4K reads, and 19 million write IOPS. Yes, 56 gigabytes per second... compared to the 7GB/sec (average) of a Gen4 SSD (or the SSD inside of the PlayStation 5 for example).

Sabrent Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer tested: takes 16 x Rocket 5 4TB SSDs for 64TB of Gen5 SSD 54
As for when you'll be able to buy the Apex X16 Rocket 5 Destroyer, the company says it will "be available to order soon".

