Micron teases GDDR7 at 32Gbps memory for 2024, GDDR7 at 36Gbps in 2026

Micron has just teased its VRAM roadmap covering memory technology for GPUs through to 2028, including GDDR7 and HBM4E memory technologies.

Micron already has its GDDR6X memory running at up to 24Gbps (up from 21Gbps when it was first introduced) with 16Gb dies at 96GB/sec. But in 2024, we're going to see new GDDR7 memory at a much faster 32Gbps bandwidth, and 16-24Gb dies at 128GB/sec, while faster GDDR7 memory will arrive in 2026, with 36Gbps bandwidth and 24Gb+ dies at 144GB/sec.

We should expect NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards to use Micron's new GDDR7 memory, with 32Gbps bandwidth at its disposal. The next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card should have a 512-bit memory bus with a whopping 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to the much faster GDDR7 memory.

Micron will also have its AI and data center-focused HBM3E memory in 8-High stacks in 2024, while HBM3E in 12-High stacks will arrive in late 2024, into 2025. HBM3E will arrive with up to 24GB capacity and over 1.2TB/sec of memory bandwidth, while the newer 12-High stacks of HBM3E memory scales up to 36GB with the same 1.2TB/sec memory bandwidth.

After that, Micron will have its next-gen HBM4 memory on 12-High and 16-High stacks, which will arrive in higher capacities of 36GB up to 48GB, with over 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth up its sleeve in late 2025, through to 2027 which is when HBM4E will be introduced with 48GB to 64GB capacities in 12-High and 16-High stacks with over 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth.