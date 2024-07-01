Micron says next-gen GDDR7 will pump 30% gains in gaming, in both ray tracing and rasterization

Micron says its next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory technology will have a 30% performance boost for ALL games, including ray tracing, rasterization.

Micron announced nearly a month ago now that it was sampling its next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory, where we can expect 30% more performance in gaming at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K over GDDR6-based cards.

The US-based memory company teases that its new 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules will provide up to 30% more performance in gaming -- in both ray tracing and rasterization -- compared to GDDR6 (to be specific, non-X) memory. Micron says its next-gen GDDR7 memory provides over 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth, which should have all gamers excited compared to the GDDR6X-powered GeForce RTX 4090 and its 1TB/sec memory bandwidth.

Micron's new GDDR7 memory with 32Gbps of bandwidth is 10Gbps high than the fastest GDDR6X memory modules on the market, with a test setup by Micron using 12 GDDR7 ICs connected to a 384-bit memory bus teasing a whopping 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Micron's industry-leading product portfolio for edge AI inference applications on CPU, NPU and GPU components with DDR, LPDDR and GDDR memory options. For gaming applications, Micron GDDR7 memory enables AI-enhanced gameplay with adaptable landscapes, players and storylines through performance and frame buffer scaling.

Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Compute Products Group at Micron said: "Micron is once again at the forefront of memory innovation, developing the highest bandwidth solutions available, built with advanced process and interface technology to enable continued graphics performance leadership. The best-in-class capabilities of Micron GDDR7 memory help bring new levels of realism and performance to the most demanding applications".