Micron says next-gen GDDR7 will pump 30% gains in gaming, in both ray tracing and rasterization

Micron announced nearly a month ago now that it was sampling its next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory, where we can expect 30% more performance in gaming at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K over GDDR6-based cards.
The US-based memory company teases that its new 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules will provide up to 30% more performance in gaming -- in both ray tracing and rasterization -- compared to GDDR6 (to be specific, non-X) memory. Micron says its next-gen GDDR7 memory provides over 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth, which should have all gamers excited compared to the GDDR6X-powered GeForce RTX 4090 and its 1TB/sec memory bandwidth.
Micron's new GDDR7 memory with 32Gbps of bandwidth is 10Gbps high than the fastest GDDR6X memory modules on the market, with a test setup by Micron using 12 GDDR7 ICs connected to a 384-bit memory bus teasing a whopping 1.5TB/sec of memory bandwidth.
Micron's industry-leading product portfolio for edge AI inference applications on CPU, NPU and GPU components with DDR, LPDDR and GDDR memory options. For gaming applications, Micron GDDR7 memory enables AI-enhanced gameplay with adaptable landscapes, players and storylines through performance and frame buffer scaling.
- Read more: Micron samples beefed-up 32Gbps GDDR7 for next-gen GPUs: over 1.5TB/sec memory bandwidth
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5090 rumors: GDDR7 on 512-bit bus, RTX 5080 will have 256-bit bus
- Read more: SK hynix GDDR7 memory to enter mass production in Q1 2025, behind GDDR7 competitors
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPUs launching in 2025: 16GB, 12GB, 8GB GDDR7
- Read more: Introspect ships the world's first GDDR7 memory test system, with up to 40Gbps GDDR7
Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Compute Products Group at Micron said: "Micron is once again at the forefront of memory innovation, developing the highest bandwidth solutions available, built with advanced process and interface technology to enable continued graphics performance leadership. The best-in-class capabilities of Micron GDDR7 memory help bring new levels of realism and performance to the most demanding applications".