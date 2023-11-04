Samsung gets ready to borrow an iPhone 15 Pro design decision for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung is getting ready to announce the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a new report claims we can expect it to borrow one key thing from the iPhone 15 Pro.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

If you're planning on picking up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when it is announced in January 2024, you're going to get at least one thing that will remind you of the iPhone 15 Pro whether you like it or not.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be the next big flagship phone announcement when it debuts during an expected January 17 unveiling, but it's going up against the iPhone 15 Pro - the flagship that arrived in September of this year. Now, a new report claims that Samsung is set to borrow from Apple's design by making the Galaxy S24 Ultra out of titanium.

That's according to a new report by The Elec, backed up by X leaker @Tech_Reve. This also isn't the first time that we've heard suggestions that Samsung is looking into titanium, but the next part is new - Samsung only recently decided to go this route.

According to The Elec, Samsung has been pondering the use of titanium for a couple of years to date but has so far decided against using that material. However, that all appears to have changed following the arrival of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with both devices using titanium as their outer material. That allows the new iPhones to be lighter while retaining a premium finish - something that's important as phones get heavier and more dense.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Samsung would want to follow suit. Now, all eyes will be on the rumored January Unpacked event to see how much the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs. Moving forward, it's thought that the rest of the Galaxy S lineup could also move to titanium although the timescale isn't confirmed as yet.

