Ubisoft gets put on blast for posting AI-generated art of Assassin's Creed

The extremely successful Assassin's Creed franchise has recently come under fire from fans who are accusing Ubisoft of using artwork generated by an artificial intelligence-powered tool such as DALL-E, to promote Assassin's Creed. The artwork in question was posted to a Ubisoft X account in celebration of Halloween, and was quickly pulled apart by netizens pointing out irregularities within the image, or the tell-tale signs of AI-generated artwork.

These signs include a misshapen Assassins emblem, contorted fingers, gaps in the light lines between the buildings behind the assassin, and more. Fans of Ubisoft called for the company to "do better" as its posting AI art to social media channels while simultaneously laying off workers, only adding to the exponentially increasing problem of artists struggling to compete with AI-powered image-generation tools.

Fans of Assassin's Creed called for Ubisoft to stop using AI-generated artwork to promote Assassin's Creed and instead pay artists that will be able to create a much higher quality image that doesn't suffer from any irregularities.