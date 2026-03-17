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DLSS 5 is coming to Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and more

DLSS 5's dramatic announcement happened earlier today, and the latest ground-breaking AI model for neural rendering is coming to the following games.

DLSS 5 is coming to Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and more
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5, set for Fall 2026, uses advanced AI neural rendering to enhance real-time lighting, visual fidelity, and detail in games. Supported by major publishers, it offers developers control over visual effects, aiming to deliver photorealistic graphics comparable to Hollywood VFX in titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy.

DLSS 5 has been announced, and NVIDIA has confirmed it's on track for a Fall 2026 release. With NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang describing it as a "GPT moment for graphics," it takes in-game data to leverage neural rendering, delivering dramatic improvements in lighting, visual fidelity, and both character and environment detail in real-time.

"Bridging the divide between rendering and reality, DLSS 5 empowers game developers to deliver a new level of photoreal computer graphics previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects," NVIDIA writes in the announcement. DLSS 5 utilizes a powerful new AI model trained on game objects and graphics, then adds per-pixel effects like realistic path-traced lighting, materials, detailed hair, and 'subsurface scattering on skin' to add an impressive amount of detail.

Developers also have control over the intensity, color grading, and other elements of DLSS 5 to ensure that the art direction, aesthetics, and visual detail are consistent with the game's artistic intent. That said, the announcement has been controversial, with online backlash claiming that some of the results look like AI-generated photo filters and video effects. Either way, it's hard to deny the staggering difference DLSS 5 can make, and with that, here's the list of the first 16 games getting DLSS 5 support.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the "industry's biggest publishers and game developers," like Bethesda, Capcom, EA, NetEase, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and more, are already on board and working to bring native DLSS 5 support to current and future games.

DLSS 5 - Supports Games

  • AION 2
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Black State
  • CINDER CITY
  • Delta Force
  • EA SPORTS FC
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Justice
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • NTE: Neverness to Everness
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Sea of Remnants
  • Starfield
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • Where Winds Meet
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News Source:nvidia.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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