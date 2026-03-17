DLSS 5 is coming to Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and more

DLSS 5's dramatic announcement happened earlier today, and the latest ground-breaking AI model for neural rendering is coming to the following games.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5, set for Fall 2026, uses advanced AI neural rendering to enhance real-time lighting, visual fidelity, and detail in games. Supported by major publishers, it offers developers control over visual effects, aiming to deliver photorealistic graphics comparable to Hollywood VFX in titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy.

DLSS 5 has been announced, and NVIDIA has confirmed it's on track for a Fall 2026 release. With NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang describing it as a "GPT moment for graphics," it takes in-game data to leverage neural rendering, delivering dramatic improvements in lighting, visual fidelity, and both character and environment detail in real-time.

"Bridging the divide between rendering and reality, DLSS 5 empowers game developers to deliver a new level of photoreal computer graphics previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects," NVIDIA writes in the announcement. DLSS 5 utilizes a powerful new AI model trained on game objects and graphics, then adds per-pixel effects like realistic path-traced lighting, materials, detailed hair, and 'subsurface scattering on skin' to add an impressive amount of detail.

Developers also have control over the intensity, color grading, and other elements of DLSS 5 to ensure that the art direction, aesthetics, and visual detail are consistent with the game's artistic intent. That said, the announcement has been controversial, with online backlash claiming that some of the results look like AI-generated photo filters and video effects. Either way, it's hard to deny the staggering difference DLSS 5 can make, and with that, here's the list of the first 16 games getting DLSS 5 support.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the "industry's biggest publishers and game developers," like Bethesda, Capcom, EA, NetEase, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and more, are already on board and working to bring native DLSS 5 support to current and future games.

DLSS 5 - Supports Games