All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak

Assassin's Creed Shadows art book leaks on hentai website revealing 200+ images of weapons, locations, characters, points of interest and more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: An art book for Assassin's Creed Shadows leaked on a hentai website, showcasing over 200 images that contain spoilers of weapons, locations, characters, points of interest, and more

The official artbook for Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked, revealing character backstories, in-game weapons, locations, and more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 65165156
9

Over the weekend, Assassin's Creed Shadows was hit with a leak that contains spoilers for the upcoming game scheduled to release on March 20. The leak consisted of more than 200 images of the title's official artbook called "The Art of Assassin's Creed". The artbook was leaked onto a hentai forum, and the images definitely contain spoilers for in-game content as they reveal pivotal character backstories, weapons, locations, settings, and more. It should be noted the below images aren't spoiler free -- view with caution!

As for specifics, the concept art of the major cities such as Kyoto and Osaka have been revealed, along with character designs for Hattori Hanzo, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Momochi Sandayu. Additionally, we have looks at Portuguese Templars that are named Nuno Caro and Duarte de Melo. Furthermore, other key historical in-game figures include Kamiizumi Nobutsuna, Ashikaga Yoshiaki, Lady Nene, and Lady Oichi.

If you are interested in checking out the full leaked artbook for yourself, visit this link here.

Leaked Artbook Images

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 561165
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 1566516
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 6516165
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 12
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak 11212
9
Photo of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Best Deals: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$23.95 USD
$24.99 USD -
Buy
$24.95 USD
$24.95 USD -
Buy
$54.61 CAD
$44.99 CAD -
Buy
£16.61
£15.58 -
Buy
$23.95 USD
$24.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 8:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamereactor.eu

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles