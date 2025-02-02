Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with massive spoilers in 200+ image leak

TL;DR: An art book for Assassin's Creed Shadows leaked on a hentai website, showcasing over 200 images that contain spoilers of weapons, locations, characters, points of interest, and more An art book for Assassin's Creed Shadows leaked on a hentai website, showcasing over 200 images that contain spoilers of weapons, locations, characters, points of interest, and more

The official artbook for Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked, revealing character backstories, in-game weapons, locations, and more.

Over the weekend, Assassin's Creed Shadows was hit with a leak that contains spoilers for the upcoming game scheduled to release on March 20. The leak consisted of more than 200 images of the title's official artbook called "The Art of Assassin's Creed". The artbook was leaked onto a hentai forum, and the images definitely contain spoilers for in-game content as they reveal pivotal character backstories, weapons, locations, settings, and more. It should be noted the below images aren't spoiler free -- view with caution!

As for specifics, the concept art of the major cities such as Kyoto and Osaka have been revealed, along with character designs for Hattori Hanzo, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Momochi Sandayu. Additionally, we have looks at Portuguese Templars that are named Nuno Caro and Duarte de Melo. Furthermore, other key historical in-game figures include Kamiizumi Nobutsuna, Ashikaga Yoshiaki, Lady Nene, and Lady Oichi.

If you are interested in checking out the full leaked artbook for yourself, visit this link here.

