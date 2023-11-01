Elon Musk says old Twitter was an 'arm of the government' and Jack Dorsey didn't know

Elon Musk has explained what it was like to purchase Twitter and convert it into what is now known as X, a platform he says is more centered than Twitter.

The owner of the social media platform once called Twitter, now called X, has revealed that the old version of the social media platform was an "arm of the government".

Elon Musk has sat down for a 2.5 hour podcast with Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast where he discussed the variety of topics, one of which was how he carried out the $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform formerly called Twitter. Musk said that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey wasn't aware of the level of control the government had over the social media platform, nor was the public.

Musk said he discovered this after taking over the company, saying a more accurate way of thinking of old Twitter was a "state publication". Musk explains that old Twitter was plagued by an extremely liberal ideology that pushed for the silencing of any other political opinion, with Musk even going as far to say that republican users on Twitter were "supressed 10 times the rate of democrats".