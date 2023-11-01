Elon Musk says old Twitter was an 'arm of the government' and Jack Dorsey didn't know

Elon Musk has explained what it was like to purchase Twitter and convert it into what is now known as X, a platform he says is more centered than Twitter.

Published
2 minutes & 13 seconds read time

The owner of the social media platform once called Twitter, now called X, has revealed that the old version of the social media platform was an "arm of the government".

Elon Musk has sat down for a 2.5 hour podcast with Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast where he discussed the variety of topics, one of which was how he carried out the $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform formerly called Twitter. Musk said that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey wasn't aware of the level of control the government had over the social media platform, nor was the public.

Musk said he discovered this after taking over the company, saying a more accurate way of thinking of old Twitter was a "state publication". Musk explains that old Twitter was plagued by an extremely liberal ideology that pushed for the silencing of any other political opinion, with Musk even going as far to say that republican users on Twitter were "supressed 10 times the rate of democrats".

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.99
$61.99$64.01$69.39
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2023 at 6:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags