Assassin's Creed Shadows Nintendo Switch 2 release date leaks

A leaker has revealed the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Assassin's Creed: Shadows, as well as what the physical release will entail.

TL;DR: Ubisoft plans to release Assassin's Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5, 2025, featuring a physical "Game Key Card" version. The announcement is expected by November 7, with a retail price around €50 ($60 USD). This release follows leaks from PEGI and French retailer Auchan.

It has been leaked and hinted at that Ubisoft is planning to release Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Nintendo Switch 2, and now reliable leaker billbil-kun has posted a new report revealing the release date.

According to the report, Ubisoft intends to release the Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows on December 5, 2025, and that it will be arriving as a physical version as well, albeit it will be a "Game Key Card" version. Notably, rumors about Shadows coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 were sparked when the official PEGI website, the European video game rating organization, quietly added a Switch 2 listing to the Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

That was quickly followed by French retailer Auchan, which accidentally made the product page public on October 10, even revealing the box art for the game. The retailer leak was also when we first heard about the "Game Key Card" version being released. It should be noted that billbil-kun was unable to obtain information regarding the exact date for the pre-order, and also the pegged December 5 release date is for France, but is presumed to be global.

Despite no pre-order date details, billbil-kun writes that Ubisoft will announce the Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows by November 7, and it will retail for around €50, which translates to about $60 USD.