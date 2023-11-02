AMD's new Ryzen 7040U series APU powers this awesome new Cyberpunk Mini-PC

AMD has just launched its new Ryzen 7040U series processors, which feature their Zen 4c cores borrowed from the datacenter-focused EPYC family of processors. The entire Ryzen 7040 series of APUs has been popular for systems with different designs, and recently, TianBei launched its new Cyberpunk GOD78 Mini-PC.

Inside, it features the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. This APU inside features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture at up to 5.1GHz, a Radeon 780M based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture with 12 compute units clocking at up to 2.7GHz, with a 35-54W TDP.

The new Cyberpunk GOD78 Mini-PC has "CYBERPUNK" plastered on top of it and a wicked aesthetic with RGB lighting peaking out from multiple parts of the system. It looks futuristic, and I kinda dig it... with the cyberpunk-style armor on top and interesting RGB lighting designs, it'll look great on your desk. Speaking of being on your desk, it measures 131.5mm x 131.5mm x 55mm.

In terms of cooling, we have a 9cm super-sized fan inside of the Cyberpunk GOD78 Mini-PC, with vertical air ducts, large-area cooling fins, and dual heat pipes. Thermals shouldn't be a problem inside of this system, with the fans spinning at high speeds, it will surpass the air volume and heat dissipation capabilities of typical small-sized turbofans found in competing notebooks and other Mini-PCs.

Connectivity is also something else very well covered, with not one but two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports and even a USB4 port on the front. Moving over to the rear, we've got a USB-C charging port, an enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking port, a 1GbE networking port, HDMI 2.1, which outputs up to 4K 120Hz, DisplayPort 1.4, and dual USB 2.0 ports. Not too damn bad at all.

We've also got 2 x DDR5 memory slots and a single M.2 2280 SSD slot, which isn't too much of a problem because you can get large and cheap 4TB NVMe M.2 SSDs like Sabrent's impressive Rocket 4 Plus SSD for $350. So if you wanted to max it out, you can... but most people would probably chuck in a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD on the cheap.

Unfortunately, the Cyberpunk GOD78 Mini-PC system isn't available worldwide... it will only be found across Asia. In China, there is a "Double 11" sale across the country, with a price of just $325... meanwhile, the 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD version costs $749. Remember that this system won't come with RAM or an SSD... that will need to be installed separately.

